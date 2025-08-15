Trump-Putin Meeting: US President Rules Out Negotiation For Ukraine, Says, 'Goal Is To...'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that while the stakes are high in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, America's main goal is to bring Putin to the negotiation table. Trump also said that the US won't be negotiating on behalf of Ukraine, while ending the war remains the key focus area. The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska is being termed as historic, as the two leaders would look to make their position clear on the Russia-Ukraine war.

'No Negotiation For Ukrain': Trump

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that his main goal at the upcoming summit in Alaska is to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table — not to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf. He emphasized that his priority is to move toward ending the war in Ukraine. Although he did not outline any specific proposals, he warned that Russia would face “very severe” consequences if Moscow refused to cooperate.

"Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin will face severe economic consequences if he is not interested. I am not doing this for my health. I don't need it. I would like to focus on our country. But I am doing this to save a lot of lives," said Trump.

Trump said that while Putin may believe that Russia's continuous attack against Ukraine gives him power to negotiate but actually hurts his position. "I think we will achieve some result at the summit with Putin. I am working to end the war to save lives. Russia will face severe economic consequences if it does not reach an agreement," Trump warned.

The US President also said that he will discuss the land exchange issue with Putin, but it is up to Ukraine to take a final call.

Russia Expects One-To-One Meeting

The Kremlin said it expects the two leaders to meet alone with interpreters before a working lunch accompanied by aides. Neither leader is expected to leave the base or visit Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, where protesters have displayed signs expressing solidarity with Ukraine. President Putin currently faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, which has significantly limited his international travel since the war began.

Russia will make its position clear during the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian media reported on Friday. "We are not planning anything in advance. We know that we have arguments, a clear and understandable position," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Historic Alaska Talks

The talks are scheduled to begin at 1900 GMT on Friday at Elmendorf Air Force Base, the largest US military installation in Alaska and a former Cold War surveillance hub targeting the Soviet Union. Adding to the historical symbolism, the United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 — a deal that Moscow has occasionally referenced to justify the legitimacy of territorial swaps.