Trump Rages, But India Refuses To Fall In Line; Russian Oil Continues Flowing In

New Delhi: The Indian government has not instructed its oil refiners to stop buying crude from Russia, despite rising pressure from Donald Trump, reported Bloomberg, citing officials familiar with the matter. The clarification comes days after the U.S. president’s remarks against New Delhi’s continued ties with Moscow and his imposition of a surprise 25% tariff on Indian goods.

Behind closed doors, officials are said to be watching the situation, but no formal decision has been made. Both government-run and privately owned refineries are still sourcing oil based on price and availability and remain free to choose suppliers that best fit their needs. There is no restriction in place, one of the officials in New Delhi told the TV news channel.

During a media interaction earlier this week, Trump claimed he had “heard” India would soon stop buying Russian oil. “That is a good step,” he added, implying a shift in India’s position. But sources in New Delhi say otherwise.

Officials did ask some state-owned refiners to run alternate supply calculations. The request was part of internal scenario planning, said people with direct knowledge. It was not a command but an exercise, a ‘what if’ preparation in case Washington’s pressure intensifies or the market shifts unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, a report by The New York Times added a fresh layer. Citing two unnamed Indian officials, the newspaper said India would continue purchasing Russian crude even if Washington threatens sanctions. For now, that is where the compass points.

India’s dependence on Russian oil has grown rapidly since the Ukraine war. From almost no imports, Moscow has become India’s top crude supplier, accounting for around a third of total deliveries. That pivot has stirred criticism in Washington and Brussels. Western leaders view the purchases as an endorsement of the Kremlin’s war.

If New Delhi backs off Russian oil, the cost could be steep. Gulf oil comes at higher prices. Transport and logistics costs are also different. A return to those markets may inflate India’s oil bill, one of the Bloomberg sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held his ground on energy policy. His relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has remained warm. He visited Moscow only last month. Putin is expected to come to India later this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation has been hedging its bets. The state-run giant recently picked up 5 million barrels of crude from the United States and another 2 million from Abu Dhabi for short-term deliveries. According to traders who spoke to Bloomberg, these are standard diversification moves, not a signal of a policy shift.

For now, the oil keeps flowing. Russian barrels continue to arrive at Indian ports. Trump’s tariffs have stirred the waters, but the current in New Delhi seems steady at least for the moment.