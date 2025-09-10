Trump Reacts To Israeli Strike In Doha, Says 'Not Thrilled About It'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (US local time) said he was "not thrilled" about the Israeli strike that targeted top Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, stressing that the situation was "not good" but reiterated that the US priority remained the return of hostages.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I am not thrilled about it... Not a good situation, but I will say that we want the hostages back. We are not thrilled about the way that went down. I am never surprised by anything, especially when it comes to the Middle East."

This comes after Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The White House earlier maintained that eliminating Hamas remained a "worthy goal".

Speaking at a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration was informed of the operation only on the morning of the strike.

"This morning, the Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals. However, eliminating Hamas, which has profited from the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal," Leavitt said.

Leavitt added that as soon as the President learned of the strike, he asked Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to notify Qatari authorities immediately.

"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she said, noting the close ties between Washington and Doha.

Leavitt also said President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack.

"President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released, and this war to end now. Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Trump that he wants to make peace, and quickly. President Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," she added.

According to Leavitt, Trump also spoke to Qatar's Amir and Prime Minister, assuring them that such an incident would not be repeated.

"The President also talked to the Amir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing would not happen again on their soil," she said.