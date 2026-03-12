Trump readies elite ‘Bin Laden-Maduro’ strike team for Iran ground operation – Who’s the target?

US-Israel vs Iran War: US President Donald Trump has not ruled out sending American ground forces into Iran in the ongoing war. There are murmurs about possible deployment of elite units connected with past high‑profile operations such as the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan and recent actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Israel is fully aligned with this plan. Intelligence indicates that the US Delta Force (1st SFOD-D) and Israel’s Sayeret Matkal, which are considered among the world’s most lethal special forces, could be deployed against secret Iranian nuclear sites and hidden bunkers used by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

These units are trained for covert infiltration, close-quarters combat, HALO parachute jumps and direct-action missions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

America’s top secret strike unit

Established in 1977 by Colonel Charles Beckwith, the Delta Force is the US Army’s most elite counter-terrorism unit. It operates under the Army Special Operations Command, with primary mission to penetrate enemy territory, eliminate high-value targets, rescue hostages and carry out covert intelligence operations.

It maintains extreme secrecy. Its operatives rarely reveal their names or faces in public. This is the same unit, which eliminated bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.

In Iran, they could be tasked with disabling centrifuges at nuclear bunkers or targeting Khamenei.

Israel’s covert specialist unit

Sayeret Matkal, Israel’s oldest and most feared special forces unit, was created in 1957. It specialises in deep reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and eliminating high-profile targets. It operates in small teams, with 8 to 12 members in each group, and has carried out missions such as the 1976 Entebbe airport hostage rescue and covert strikes across the Middle East.

In Iran, it could operate inside mountainous nuclear sites such as Fordo or Natanz. The United States and Israel plan to coordinate these forces for maximum impact.

Arsenal of the elite

Both units are equipped with some of the world’s most advanced weaponry. The arms the units use include HK416 and M4A1 carbines with suppressors, Glock 17 and Sig Sauer pistols, sniper rifles like the Barrett M82 and SR-25, grenade launchers, C4 explosives and breaching charges.

They also use night-vision goggles, thermal imaging devices and drones. Soldiers wear light body armour, helmets and advanced communication equipment to adapt weapons to each mission.

Highly classified tools include silent weapons, stealth drones and electronic jamming devices that disrupt enemy communications. Reports also mention laser or directed-energy weapons, details of which are restricted to unit commanders and the president.

Operational tactics

These forces operate in extremely small teams. Their main tactics include close-quarters battle (CQB) to neutralise enemies in confined spaces, HALO/HAHO parachute insertions behind enemy lines, reconnaissance for intelligence gathering, direct-action strikes to eliminate targets and exfiltration without detection.

Their missions often occur at night, with operatives sometimes speaking the enemy’s language or wearing enemy uniforms. Months of training precede every operation. In Iran, reconnaissance drones would gather intelligence, a small team would infiltrate bunkers, conduct the operation and exit with the help of helicopter.

A new phase in US-Israel strategy

The plan shows a change toward ground-level operations following airstrikes. It is aimed at directly weakening Iranian nuclear capabilities and leadership. The combination of Delta Force and Sayeret Matkal, two of the most dangerous military units across the world, poses a major threat to Iran.

Analysts say that a single operation could change the course of the war. World’s eyes are on these elite forces, with anticipation and concern over what their deployment could mean for the region.