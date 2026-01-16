Trump Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination From Maria Machado: Is Award Transferable?



Nobel Peace Center on Friday made it very clear that after the announcement of Nobel Prize, 'it can't be revoked, shared or transferred to others.'

Nobel Peace organization also clarified that medal can change owners, but it can't change the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Nobel Peace Center said, "Medal displayed at the Nobel Peace Center is actually on loan and originally belonged to Christian Lous Lange, Norway’s first Peace Prize laureate. But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.”

The #NobelPeacePrize medal.



It measures 6.6 cm in diameter, weighs 196 grams and is struck in gold. On its face, a portrait of Alfred Nobel and on its reverse, three naked men holding around each other’s shoulders as a sign of brotherhood. A design unchanged for 120 years.



Did… pic.twitter.com/Jdjgf3Ud2A — Nobel Peace Center (@NobelPeaceOslo) January 15, 2026

This announcement by the Nobel Peace Center came hours after the Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal.

During a brief media interaction on Thursday (Jan 15), Machado said she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the United States President Donald Trump during meeting at the White House, in a power game to take control of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Trump thanked Machado for presenting him with her Nobel Peace Prize. According to Reuters, White House official confirmed that Trump intends to keep the medal.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you, María!"

Machado described the meeting with Donald Trump as "excellent" and said the medal she presented to the US President was in recognition of his commitment to the freedom of Venezuelan people.

The White House later shared an picture showing Trump and Machado, with the president holding a large, gold-colored framed medal.

Accompanying text said, "To President Donald J. Trump In Gratitude for Your Extraordinary Leadership in Promoting Peace through Strength," and labeled the gesture as a "Personal Symbol of Gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan People."



Machado’s effort to influence Trump followed his rejection of the idea that she should be installed as Venezuela’s leader in place of the ousted Nicolás Maduro.

Trump had openly lobbied for the award before Machado received it last month and reacted angrily when he was snubbed.

Although Machado presented Trump with the gold medal given to laureates, the honor remains exclusively hers.