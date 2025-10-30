Trump Reduces China Tariffs To 47% After Talks With Xi Jinping At APEC Summit

In a major development for global trade, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, following high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

The two leaders met in Busan on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, where they held talks aimed at easing long-standing economic tensions between Washington and Beijing. Trump described the discussions as a “great success,” adding that he plans to visit China in April 2026 to build on the progress achieved during the summit.

Trump also declared that the trade dispute between the United States and China has been settled, signalling a potential thaw in relations after years of friction over tariffs, technology access, and supply chain security.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked about Taiwan, the US President clarified that the issue “never came up” during the meeting, emphasizing that discussions remained focused on trade and cooperation.