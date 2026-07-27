Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump refutes claims of dwindling munitions, says ‘have far more than we need’: Report

Trump refutes claims of dwindling munitions, says ‘have far more than we need’: Report

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell maintained that the military possesses all necessary resources to execute any mission ordered by the President.
 

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Trump refutes claims of dwindling munitions, says ‘have far more than we need’: Report
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Bollywood star's iconic fashion looks - Check Pics
Kriti Sanon1 min ago
2
Paper Leak Bill12 min ago
3
Indian Army37 min ago
4
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei39 min ago
5
Netanyahu vs Mamdani49 min ago