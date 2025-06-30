Trump Reiterates Iran Nukes Were ‘Obliterated’ – Intel Report Says Otherwise; So Who’s Lying And Who Leaked The ‘Truth’?

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump called the American bombing of Iran one of the most important military actions in recent memory. He praised the operation for its speed, accuracy and results. The remarks came after a 12-day campaign in which the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Talking to Fox News, he described the strikes as a necessary response to what he called “clear and present threats”. He referred to the campaign as a peacekeeping operation. He also framed it as a decisive message to adversaries across the region.

“This was one of the most skilled and imperative operations of the last 40 years,” Trump said.

He stressed that the goal was never to wage endless war, but to prevent one. He credited the US military for executing what he called a textbook operation.

Trump said the campaign showed America’s ability to act with force and precision when national security is at stake. “The reign of terror in Iran is coming to a quick end,” he said, repeating a phrase that drew cheers from allies and sharp criticism from Tehran.

The president also pointed to the intelligence used in the operation. He praised the targeting strategy and said it disrupted Iran’s ability to carry out long-range attacks. “You can go to bed peacefully tonight. They won’t be launching missiles at us,” he said.

Though the full extent of damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities remains unclear, Trump claimed the operation had “severely weakened” Tehran’s capacity to develop or deliver nuclear weapons.

He called the military operation a show of strength that other nations will take seriously. He closed his remarks with a salute to American troops, calling them “the finest in the world”.

The strikes followed weeks of rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with US officials warning of a potential regional escalation. With the ceasefire now in place, Washington has said its objectives were limited and precise.

However, contrary to Trump’s claim that three of Iran’s nuclear sites were gone, obliterated and no longer a threat, a classified intelligence report said otherwise. It suggests damage may not be as complete as he claimed.

The report, from the Defense Intelligence Agency, landed quietly but raised serious questions. Early analysis suggests the strikes may have delayed Iran’s programme by a few months. No more. The language in the assessment was cautious. “Low confidence,” it said. A phrase used when information is thin and conclusions are early.

Back at the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was pressed on the leaked report. She said only a few people had access. She said there would be a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into the leak. Someone shared something they should not have, she said. And they would be found.

Trump’s words painted a picture of total destruction. But the intelligence coming in tells a more complicated story. Pieces are still falling into place. What is clear now is that the strike was strong, but the fallout is still unfolding.