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Trump reitrtes Strait of Hormuz ‘belongs’ to US not iran, threatens to sink vessels breaching ‘wall of steel’ blockade

He said that US blockade had stopped ships from entering Iranian waters and claimed oil shipments from outside Iran had recovered to levels "almost higher than they have ever been".

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Trump reitrtes Strait of Hormuz ‘belongs’ to US not iran, threatens to sink vessels breaching ‘wall of steel’ blockade

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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