'All Tariffs Will Remain In Effect': Trump Reacts After US Court Ruling Declaring His Tariffs Mostly 'Illegal'

A US federal appeals court has ruled that most of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were not in accordance with the law, President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) insisted that all tariffs would remain in effect, dismissing the court’s decision as the ruling of a “highly partisan appeals court.”

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," Trump said in a post on truth Social.

