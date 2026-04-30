Trump rejects Iran offer, holds firm on naval blockade; Tehran warns ‘patience has limits’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has said the United States will continue its naval blockade on Iran until Tehran agrees to address Washington’s concerns over its nuclear programme, according to Axios.

He said he is not ready to accept Iran’s proposal to first ease maritime pressure through the Strait of Hormuz and delay nuclear negotiations to a later stage. Instead, he said the blockade will continue to be in place as leverage in ongoing talks.

‘More effective than bombing’

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Trump said the blockade is serving as a stronger tool than direct military action. He also stated that no strike orders had been issued.

“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The president added that Iran is under pressure due to restricted oil exports and suggested that the economic stress is increasing. According to him, the situation is making it harder for Tehran to operate its export system, including pipelines and storage infrastructure.

However, analysts have questioned claims of immediate risk to Iran’s energy network.

No military decision yet

While Trump did not rule out future military action, he avoided going into details on any operational plans during the interview. He said the present approach is aimed at maintaining pressure through the blockade.

Sources cited by Axios said that Trump still sees the blockade as his main negotiating tool, but military options are available if talks do not move forward.

The report also said that US Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan involving a short wave of strikes targeting infrastructure inside Iran, should diplomatic efforts fail. The aim, according to these sources, would be to push Tehran back to negotiations with a softer position.

Iran responds with warning

From Tehran, reactions have been firm. A senior Iranian security source, quoted by Press TV, said the US blockade would soon face what was described as “practical and unprecedented action”.

The source also said Iranian armed forces have shown restraint so far to allow space for diplomacy, but warned that patience has limits. It added that a strong response would follow if the blockade continues.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf also addressed the issue in an audio message carried by ISNA. He said Tehran would overcome what he called a “deceitful plan” by its adversaries and accused Trump of trying to push the country toward surrender through internal pressure and naval restrictions.

Talks and pressure continue

Trump, while talking to Axios earlier, had said Iran wants relief from the blockade but is unwilling to meet US demands on its nuclear programme. He said Washington’s position is unchanged.

“They want to settle. They don't want me to keep the blockade. I don't want to (lift the blockade), because I don't want them to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The developments come as both sides continue to hold firm positions, with no sign so far of a breakthrough in talks.