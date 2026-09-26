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Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day ceasefire plan, eyes military escalation post- US midterms : Report

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced earlier that Tehran has put forward a seven-day proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 08:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day ceasefire plan, eyes military escalation post- US midterms : Report
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. (IANS)

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Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day ceasefire plan, eyes military escalation post- US midterms : Report
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