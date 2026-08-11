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Trump rejects Iran’s war compensation demand, seeks counter-payment from Tehran for all deaths and injuries

Donald Trump rejected Iran’s $300 billion compensation demand over US-Israeli strikes, saying Tehran should instead compensate victims of attacks linked to Iran as part of any future negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Trump rejects Iran’s war compensation demand, seeks counter-payment from Tehran for all deaths and injuries
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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