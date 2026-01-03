Trump Releases First Picture Of 'Captured' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

US-Venezuela Conflict: US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared an image of the incumbent Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, aboard the USS Iwo Jima. This comes hours after Trump stated that Maduro, along with his wife, were "captured" and "flown out" of the country, which came under a large-scale US military operation.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump shared the picture and wrote, "Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima."

Earlier, taking to his social media platform 'Truth Social', Trump had informed, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."

He mentioned that this operation was conducted in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement, and further details will be provided during a news conference at 11 a.m. (local time) at Mar-a-Lago.

US-Venezuela Tensions

Several large explosions were heard early Saturday in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

The country, in its first official statement since loud explosions were heard in the capital Caracas, strongly criticised the Donald Trump-led US government, accusing it of carrying out what it described as "extremely serious military aggression".

The incidents reportedly occurred around 2 am local time, triggering panic across several parts of the capital city.

Venezuelan President Maduro had declared a national emergency following the explosions.

Meanwhile, in a sharp statement condemning Washington, the Venezuelan government alleged that the attack appeared to be an attempt "to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence".

(with IANS inputs)