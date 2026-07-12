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Trump renews criticism of US media, alleges 'fake news'

Donald Trump renewed his attacks on major US media outlets and New York Times reporters, prompting the White House Correspondents' Association to condemn what it called intimidation of journalists.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
Trump renews criticism of US media, alleges 'fake news'
Image Credit: IANS

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