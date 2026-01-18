In a renewed push to acquire Greenland, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced tariffs on several European nations, including Denmark, France, and the United Kingdom, unless they support the US plan to take over the Arctic island. Trump claimed that the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

Subsequently, just hours after Trump's announcement, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen stated tariffs undermine "transatlantic relations" and "risk a dangerous downward spiral."

Trump Slaps Tariffs On European Nations

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned of escalating tariffs: 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back -- World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake," Trump added.

"On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question," posted Trump.

He also commented on several European countries sending military personnel to Greenland as part of a NATO exercise called "Arctic Endurance."

"The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with "The Dome," including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it. The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump further wrote.

Also Read- Trump Fires 10% Tariff Bomb On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Purchase Dream

Trump's Push For Greenland Acquisition

The US President has been talking about the US acquiring Greenland for some time now, and has cited national security concerns.

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark and is an Arctic island. He's even threatened to impose tariffs on countries opposing the move.

But the question arises, why is Trump pushing for this acquisition? The US claims that Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security.

Denmark And European Nations' Reply

Denmark and Greenland's leaders have rejected the idea of the US acquiring the Arctic island, emphasising their right to self-determination.

According to ANI, protests have taken place in Denmark and Greenland, with demonstrators calling for an end to US attempts to acquire the territory.

Standing together with Denmark and Greenland, European nations have shown their solidarity. Ursula von der Leyen has extended complete solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland and pushed for dialogue to resolve the disagreement between NATO allies.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US," she said in a post on X.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," she added.

She further clarified that the recent deployment of troops in Greenland by EU countries is part of a pre-coordinated Danish exercise and "poses no threat to anyone."

According to ANI, France24 reported, citing an official, that the EU has also called for an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the proposed tariffs.

What's Next For Greenland?

Apart from internal discussions within the EU, a meeting with the United States could be the next step toward resolving the situation. With Trump’s deadline looming, it remains to be seen how the Danish government and the Greenland administration will respond to the tariff threat.

(with ANI inputs)