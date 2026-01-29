Trump orders reopening of Venezuela airspace; Americans to visit 'very shortly'

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will reopen commercial airspace over Venezuela by the end of the day. This decision signals a rapid normalization of relations after the recent U.S. military operation that removed Nicolas Maduro. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he had notified interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez of the decision, allowing American citizens to return to the South American country.

'Safe to visit,' a shift in airspace policy

This decision reversed a complete closure of the airspace above and around Venezuela that Trump had declared last November. Although that closure was not an official legal decree from Venezuela, it effectively stopped international flights as U.S. naval forces built up in the Atlantic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I've instructed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and our military leaders to open up the airspace by the end of the day," Trump said. "American citizens will soon be able to go to Venezuela, and they’ll be safe there."

The president also mentioned that major US oil companies are already scouting projects in the country. He predicted that this partnership would bring great wealth to both nations.

Phased reopening of US Embassy Caracas

The airspace announcement followed a formal notification to Congress earlier this week about the possible reopening of the US Embassy in Caracas, which has been closed since diplomatic ties broke down in 2019.

According to a State Department notice obtained by The Associated Press:

Phased approach: The US is sending more temporary staff to carry out select diplomatic functions.

Temporary facilities: Staff will initially live and work in a temporary setting while the existing embassy site is updated to meet security and operational standards.

Leadership: A career diplomat based in Bogota has been appointed as the new charge d'affaires to manage the transition.

Conflicting safety warnings remain

Despite the president's hopeful tone, the official US travel advisory for Venezuela remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel.

The State Department's latest guidance, updated Thursday, still warns of high risks of:

Wrongful detention and kidnapping.

Civil unrest and poor health infrastructure.

Terrorism and violent crime.

Administration officials stressed that reopening the embassy and airspace are preparatory steps as the US looks into restoring full relations following the January 1 military raid.

Impact on travel and oil

The reopening of the Maiquetía Flight Information Region is expected to lead major carriers, including United, Delta, and American Airlines, to rush to restore routes that were canceled during the military activities earlier this month. For Venezuela, this step is crucial in rebuilding an economy currently facing a U.S. blockade of sanctioned oil tankers.

ALSO READ | EU labels Iran's IRGC a terrorist group: What to know about the Revolutionary Guard blacklist