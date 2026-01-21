Trump Repeats Claim Of Stopping India-Pak Conflict, Lists 'Brokering Peace' As Key Success Of His First Year

The White House on Wednesday released the "365 Wins in 365 Days" document, celebrating US President Donald Trump's achievement in the first year of his historic second term.

The document also includes Trump's repeated claim of "brokering a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan as one of his key success under the "Reasserting American Leadership on the World Stage" section, news agency ANI reported.

Later, Trump also reiterated his claim firing press briefing on the completion of one year of governance. Interestingly, this time he increased the plane's number that were shot down in the conflict from seven to eight.

"I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months. Pakistan and India. They were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here, and he said 'President Trump saved 10 million people' and maybe much more than that," he said.

Trump made similar claims several times since May 10, 2025, saying that it was because of his pressure that led to peace between the two-nuclear armed neighbours while expressing his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also voiced his grievance over not getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Should have gotten the Nobel Prize for each war. But I don't say that. I saved millions and millions of people. Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway. Norway controls the shots. That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don't deserve the Nobel Prize. He does," he said.



However, India has consistently rejected any-third party involvement in ceasefire while making it very clear that peace was brokered directly between the two countries after India's launch of Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

The Operation was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in J&K, which took life of 26 innocent people in April 2025.



As per Indian officials, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10, 2025 and requested to end hostilities. And then only ceasefire was agreed upon.