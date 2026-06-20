/Trump repeats Meloni photo-op claim, says 'asked, over and over, for picture'

A tense diplomatic rift has emerged between Washington and Rome after US President Donald Trump reiterated an ongoing dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Emphasising his previous remarks concerning a photo-op, Trump once again claimed on Saturday (IST) that Meloni repeatedly asked him for a picture during the recent G7 summit in France.
This comes after, in an interview, Trump alleged that Meloni had "begged" to have a photograph taken with him at the 52nd G7 summit in Evian, France, adding, "I felt sorry for her."
Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump has said, "Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)," he wrote.
"She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other “so-called” NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her “numbers up.” No thanks!!!" he added.
Trump's reiteration comes a day after Meloni issued a sharp rebuttal, dismissing the US President's remarks in a self-recorded video message shared on X. The Italian PM said, "I am shocked by Trump's utterly fabricated words."
"Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened," she said.
The Prime Minister further criticised the US leader for his diplomatic priorities, stating, "I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating."
She concluded her remarks with a firm assertion of national dignity, saying, "There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg."
Following the swift diplomatic fallout, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US, scheduled for June 21 and 22.
In a post on X, the Deputy PM strongly condemned the US President's "offensive" remarks, recognised them as an insult for "all of Italy."
"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," he wrote in the post.
The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that Italian PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her."
"Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.
The comments triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders.
(with ANI inputs)
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