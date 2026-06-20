/Trump repeats Meloni photo-op claim, says 'asked, over and over, for picture'

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump has said, "Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)," he wrote.