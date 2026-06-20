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Trump repeats Meloni photo-op claim, says 'asked, over and over, for picture'

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked him for a picture during the G7 meeting held in France recently. This comes after Trump, in an interview, alleged that Meloni had "begged" to have a photograph taken with him at the 52nd G7 summit. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Trump repeats Meloni photo-op claim, says 'asked, over and over, for picture'
Image Credit: Left- US President Donald Trump; Right- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Images Source: Photos Credit/IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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