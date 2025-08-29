Trump Returns To World Stage, To Address 80th UN General Assembly On Sept 23

Washington: President Donald Trump is preparing to return to the world stage next month. The White House confirmed on Thursday that he will deliver an address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 23.

Briefing the media, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump’s travel plans. “The president will travel to New York City on September 22 to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 23),” she said.

Trump’s scheduled speech will be his fifth appearance at the global forum and the first since beginning his second term in office. Delivered during his first term from 2017 to 2021, his previous addresses were often headline-making.

He first stood at the UN podium in 2017, marking his debut with stern warnings aimed at North Korea. He referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man” and declared that the United States might “totally destroy North Korea” if provoked.

His remarks sparked global attention and deepened tensions at the time.

In the same speech, he turned his focus toward Tehran, calling the Iran nuclear deal an “embarrassment”. His criticism of Iran’s leadership became a recurring theme in subsequent appearances.

The following year, in 2018, Trump used the platform to defend his “America First” policy. He spoke against globalism and reinforced his belief in national sovereignty. His 2019 speech followed a similar line, touching on topics such as tariffs on China, immigration and further warnings about Iran’s behavior on the global stage.

Due to pandemic-related restrictions in 2020, he delivered a short pre-recorded statement wherein he blamed China for the spread of COVID-19 and drew attention to peace agreements in the Middle East facilitated during his administration.

With the world once again gathering in person, Trump’s return to the UNGA comes at a moment of renewed global focus. The 80th session of the UN General Assembly formally opens on September 9, 2025. The High-Level General Debate, which draws leaders and diplomats from all 193 member nations, begins two weeks later on September 23.

The UNGA remains the core policy-making body of the United Nations. It offers each member nation an equal voice in discussions surrounding key global challenges.

As anticipation builds, Trump’s upcoming remarks are expected to reflect his current foreign policy approach and will likely be watched closely by both allies and critics.