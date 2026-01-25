Trump reveals 'Discombobulator': A secret US weapon used in Venezuela raid

US President Donald Trump disclosed that US forces deployed a cutting-edge weapon called the "Discombobulator" during US raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from his Caracas residence under ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’, achieving the mission without a single American casualty.

"The Discombobulator. I'm not allowed to talk about it," Trump stated in an exclusive Oval Office interview with the New York Post.

"I would love to," President Trump added, confirming the weapon's deployment in the stealth raid.

He claimed the "Discombobulator" disabled Venezuelan equipment, disrupting their air defense and radar systems to enable US forces to execute the operation without obstruction.

"They never launched a single rocket—not one of their Russian or Chinese missiles fired. We flew in, they hit the buttons, and nothing happened. They were fully primed for us," Trump told the New York Post.

Trump's remarks followed queries about reports alleging the Biden administration acquired a ‘pulsed energy weapon’, potentially linked to "Havana Syndrome", which was believed to be deployed in the Caracas raid.

The US president’s acceptance also highlights the claims of a Venezuelan eyewitness who described Maduro's gunmen collapsing, bleeding from the nose, and vomiting blood.

One of Maduro's former guards later recounted the night of the raid, stating, "Suddenly, all our radar systems shut down without explanation." He described swarms of drones appearing over their positions next, leaving them unsure how to respond, followed by just eight helicopters delivering around 20 US troops.

"At one point, they fired something indescribable, like an intense sound wave. Suddenly, my head felt like it was exploding from within," the witness recounted. "We all began bleeding from our noses; some vomited blood. We collapsed, paralyzed and unable to stand after that sonic weapon, or whatever it was."

Captured Venezuelan leader Maduro currently faces narco-terrorism charges in the United States.

America's embrace of such technology accelerates the global race for direct energy weapons, poised to reshape modern warfare.

















