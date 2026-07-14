/Trump reverses proposed 20% Hormuz transit fee, keeps strict Iran blockade

United States President Donald Trump, in a major policy reversal, backed away from his proposed 20% ‘security fees’ on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, announcing that the maritime route has been reopened for international shipping under American military protection, while imposing a full blockade on vessels heading to or from Iranian ports.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the vital waterway, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, is now open to all traffic except Iranian-linked vessels, crediting the US military for restoring safe passage.
“Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military,” he wrote.
Trump singled out Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, and US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper for praise, describing the operation as a success for “the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World, BY FAR.”
He accused Iran’s leadership of pursuing a destructive path, calling them a “lying, violent, malicious leadership” leading the country toward “TOTAL DESTRUCTION.”
The president then announced a complete blockade targeting Iranian maritime trade, applying to any ships traveling to or from Iranian ports or carrying Iranian cargo.
Dropping the proposed 20% fees proposal that would have required Gulf countries to pay the United States a 20% reimbursement fee for securing the strait. In its place, he said Washington will expand trade and investment deals with Gulf states.
He described the anticipated investments as “MASSIVE,” predicting they would drive a surge in factories, plants, and equipment into the United States and create millions of high-paying American jobs.
Speaking on his revarsal from the proposed 20% fees at the White House, US President said, "Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait and then others. I spoke to all of them, and they would love to invest more money in the United States at record amounts, and that would be very acceptable. And this way, there's no fee. I don't like the concept of a fee, but at the same time, it's not fair that we're protecting this Strait for the entire world, for China and everyone. I don't mind protecting it for China. I don't mind protecting it for anybody. But it's unfair that we're not, in some way, compensated..."
Trump reiterated that his administration intends to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon and bring an end to what he called its history of violence and repression.
The US-Iran offensive, which escalated last week, with the Strait of Hormuz being the epicenter this time, the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, and the 60-day MoU from mid-June 2026 have rapidly deteriorated, with mutual accusations of violations.
Washington targeted Iranian military infrastructure across the southern coast, encompassing maritime command hubs, naval bases, maintenance facilities, and advanced coastal defense installations, including drone launch pads, missile batteries, and radar networks. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted US-associated bases and facilities across the region, including in Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.
(with IANS inputs)
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