/Trump reverses proposed 20% Hormuz transit fee, keeps strict Iran blockade

Speaking on his revarsal from the proposed 20% fees at the White House, US President said, "Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait and then others. I spoke to all of them, and they would love to invest more money in the United States at record amounts, and that would be very acceptable. And this way, there's no fee. I don't like the concept of a fee, but at the same time, it's not fair that we're protecting this Strait for the entire world, for China and everyone. I don't mind protecting it for China. I don't mind protecting it for anybody. But it's unfair that we're not, in some way, compensated..."