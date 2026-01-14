Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security', Calls Anything Less ‘Unacceptable’

US-Greenland News: President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again renewed his intention to acquire Greenland, asserting that the US needs Greenland, Denmark’s autonomous territory, for national security and the “Golden Dome.” He also stated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should be “leading the way” in helping Washington obtain it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump further said that if the US does not acquire Greenland, then Russia or China will make their move for it. He also emphasised that NATO would become "far more formidable and effective" with Greenland in the hands of the US.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable," he added.

Also Read- Why Trump Wants Greenland: The Arctic Jewel On US Radar - Military, Minerals, And Trade Routes | Explained

US-Greenland Tensions

According to IANS, the White House said earlier that Trump believes the United States should acquire Greenland to prevent it from falling under the influence of rival powers.

US Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters that President Trump views Greenland as strategically vital for US and European security.

“He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland, because he feels that if we do not, then it will eventually be acquired, or even perhaps hostilely taken over by either China or Russia,” Leavitt said.

She added that such an outcome would be dangerous for multiple regions.

“Which is not a good thing for the United States or for Europe or for Greenland as well,” she said.

Leavitt said the President believes US control could also benefit Greenland itself and said, “Let's not forget, it would not just be in the best interest of the United States, but perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland as well, to be part of the United States.”



Asked whether there is a timeline for pursuing such a move, Leavitt said no deadline has been set.

Why Greenland Is In Focus?

Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, occupies a strategic location in the Arctic and has gained global attention due an array of reasons including the climate change, shipping routes, and competition among international powers.

The US maintains a military presence in Greenland, while China and Russia have expanded their Arctic ambitions.

(with IANS inputs)