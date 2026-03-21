Trump rules out ceasefire with Iran; says Hormuz Strait will eventually ‘open itself’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is not in favor of a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Iran. He further said that the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route would eventually reopen on its own, and added that it would be “nice” if China became involved in the situation.

While speaking to reporters before departing the White House aboard Marine One, Trump said that a "lot of help" was required to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "would be nice" countries such as China and Japan became involved.

President Trump rejected the possibility of a ceasefire as the war in the region has been continuously escalating without any early sign of compromise from any side. He said, "Look, we can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don't do a ceasefire when you're obliterating the other side."

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When asked whether Israel would be willing to end the war with Iran after the United States completes its military operations, Trump responded, "I think so."



The US president also criticised the UK, saying it should have acted more quickly in supporting American military operations against Iran. His remarks referred to reports that the British government had eventually authorised the United States to use its bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

Trump attacks military allies

Donald Trump once again attacks its military allies, including members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as well as China for declining to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway responsible for transporting about one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas.

“NATO could help us, but they so far haven’t had the courage to do so. And others could help us, but we don’t use it,” Trump said.

Strait of Hormuz will ‘open itself’

Speaking about the vital passageway on Friday, Trump said that “at a certain point, it will open itself.” He added that substantial assistance would be needed to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, noting that it would be beneficial if countries such as China and Japan became involved.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Iranian forces have effectively constrained the Strait of Hormuz, severely disrupting maritime traffic and triggering a global rise in energy prices.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the White House is preparing to deploy hundreds of Marines to the Middle East as it considers a plan to take control of the island.