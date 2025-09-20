Trump’s $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike: As Road To American Dream Gets Pricier, Here’s What’s Next

In a huge turn of events that could lead to a big impact on America's immigration landscape, US President Donald Trump is hiking H-1B non-immigrant visa fees to a steep USD 100,000. The price increase has sparked strong reactions from all directions and from Indians as well.

Trump's H1-B Visa Fee Hike Decision

On Friday, the US President issued the new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers". As per ANI, it aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The proclamation argues that the original purpose of H-1B, to bring in highly skilled foreign talent, has been distorted, with the administration claiming that low-wage, entry-level H-1B hires have harmed American graduates. According to the order, employers must now provide proof of payment when filing H-1B petitions, with enforcement overseen by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security.

Also Read: Trump's USD 100K H-1B Visa Fee Explained: A Q&A On The New Rule's Impact

What Is H-1B Visa Program?

According to the U.S. Department of Labor's website, the H-1B program applies to employers seeking to hire non-immigrant foreigners as workers in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability.

"The intent of the H-1B provisions is to help employers who cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the U.S. workforce by authorizing the temporary employment of qualified individuals who are not otherwise authorized to work in the United States," the website adds.

Prospective Impacts Of H-1B Visa Fee Hike

As per a report of IANS, the fee hike of H-1B visa could sharply reduce low‑and mid‑paid H‑1B hiring and concentrate approvals on senior and high‑value roles. In addition, it could force employers and employees to shift to alternative pathways or even make changes to the staffing models.

The immediate effects of the fee hike decision of the Trump administration are already visible in travel advisories and market reactions. However, the medium‑term effects will reshape sourcing strategies in tech, professional services, and higher education.

The effects of the hike would mainly be for the people aspiring for a middle- or entry-level jobs, where the early career median wage ranges between USD 65,000-80,000 per annum, and that for mid-career about USD 100,000-122,000 per annum. These figures are from the same document quoted in the President’s ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’ order.

Who Will Be Affected?

This fee hike mainly targets employers who sponsor thousands of foreign workers, and may absorb the cost. However, small businesses could find it difficult to afford the same.

The IANS report also states that Indian nationals constitute the single largest nationality with seven in ten approvals, and China is a distant second, with other countries making up much smaller shares.

What Comes Next?

In December 2024, after the elections, Trump had endorsed the H-1B visas, saying he’s a “believer” in the program and had used it himself in the past.

What lies ahead remains uncertain, as a question arises that could certain challenges potentially delay or block the implementation of the new fee. For now, all eyes are on how the policy will be enforced and whether it will face any hurdles.

(with agencies' inputs)