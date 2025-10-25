Trump’s $300 Million Gold Ballroom: Is US Prez Following India’s Construction Playbook At White House?

US President Donald Trump is reportedly transforming the White House into a gold-leafed replica of his private Mar-a-Lago estate, with plans for a massive gold-tinted ballroom. The project, which involves the demolition of the entire East Wing, has raised eyebrows for its scale, cost, and lack of official approvals, drawing comparisons to typical infrastructure projects in India.

Last Monday, bulldozers arrived on the White House grounds, tearing down bricks laid more than 80 years ago during Franklin D Roosevelt’s presidency, to make way for Trump’s golden-hued ballroom. The East Wing, which has served as the office for the First Lady and her staff since 1942, has hosted fourteen First Ladies, including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush, and Melania Trump. With its demolition, a historic part of the White House legacy has been reduced to rubble.

According to CBC News, the White House did not seek approval for the construction from the National Capital Planning Commission, the body that typically oversees major federal building projects in Washington, DC. MSNBC reported that the project appeared to have been authorised unilaterally by Trump, without Congressional consent.

Observers note that bypassing formal approvals is reminiscent of construction practices in India, where projects sometimes proceed without official sanction. In September, for instance, a flyover in Nagpur was built cutting through a resident’s balcony. In both cases, bulldozers and heavy machinery became symbols of “development” pursued at any cost.

The ballroom project also mirrors Indian-style ceremonial practices. Much like foundation stones being laid amid grand photo opportunities in India, the White House announced the plan officially only after construction had begun, reportedly surprising Congress.

The new 90,000-square-foot venue, designed to host up to 999 guests, will be larger than the White House itself, nearly double in size, according to PBS News. The ballroom may also be used for political fundraisers.

Trump’s approach to approvals has long been unconventional. The National Capital Planning Commission, chaired by Will Scharf, who also serves as Trump’s staff secretary, reportedly dismissed concerns, claiming the commission lacks jurisdiction over demolition or site preparation on federal property. The president’s disregard for formal permission is not unprecedented; he previously initiated construction of a 2,250-kilometer border wall without full Congressional approval.

The ballroom’s cost has escalated rapidly, echoing patterns seen in Indian infrastructure projects. Initially estimated at $100 million, the project’s cost rose to $200 million and then $300 million within a year. On 15 October, Trump declared it was “on budget and on time,” yet by 22 October, the official cost had increased to $300 million, marking a 50% rise from the initial figure and a 20% increase since September, when it was estimated at $250 million.

While Trump initially claimed he would finance the project personally, the White House has since started accepting donations. The list of donors includes major corporations such as Amazon, Google, and Meta, along with several billionaire investors, many of whom have business dealings with the US government, according to BBC reports.

Beyond its scale and cost, the ballroom is also intended as a legacy project. Politicians have long sought to leave enduring marks on public spaces, from roads and statues to parks and memorials. Trump’s ballroom fits this pattern, offering a highly visible, gold-adorned symbol of his presidency, larger than the White House itself.

From demolishing a historic structure to circumventing formal approvals and enduring steep cost escalations, Trump’s ballroom project mirrors many aspects of construction projects often seen in India. While the sight of bulldozers on the White House lawn may seem surreal, it resonates with the familiar spectacle of large-scale development projects elsewhere in the world.