Trump’s ambitions on global stage: Tariffs, skepticism, Greenland push, and a Kim Jong-un praise

Donald Trump’s second term as President of the United States (POTUS) has been marked by extreme foreign policies and decisions that have increasingly raised questions about his ambitions on the global stage, ambitions that go beyond traditional politics and may signal a reshaping of America’s role in world affairs.

While not a complete departure from his previous policies or ideology, these actions reflect a more assertive, uncompromising approach.

Trump’s Greenland Push

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In recent weeks, attention has been on Trump’s controversial attempt to bring an autonomous territory under direct US control. After publicly declaring his intentions to acquire Greenland, Trump framed the move as a matter of global security. Reports also suggested that he wrote a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister stating that Denmark could not protect Greenland from Russia or China and adding that, having not received the Nobel Peace Prize, he could no longer "think purely of peace."

Notably, expansionist tactics like this rarely get a seat at the table with modern diplomacy, making the push unprecedented.

Tariffs or Leverage?

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly used tariffs as a tool to pressure other nations into meeting US demands. Most recently, he signed an executive order targeting countries that continue to purchase goods and services from Iran, citing national security and foreign policy concerns.

“Protecting America’s national security, foreign policy, and economy,” the White House stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the order.

This approach signals a transactional style of diplomacy, where economic leverage is used to achieve political and strategic goals.

Pushing Back Against the UN

Trump’s foreign policy also reflects deep skepticism toward multilateral institutions. Under his leadership, the United States exited the World Health Organization (WHO), citing failures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington’s funding and staffing for WHO initiatives were halted.

Taken together, these moves raise questions about whether the US is pivoting away from the multilateral framework that has historically defined its global engagement, acting instead only where it can maintain dominant influence.

The Kim Jong-un angle

In an alleged hot mic moment, in which Trump reportedly praised the administrative style of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which was widely shared on social media.

In the clip, Trump reportedly said, “...he speaks, and his people sit up in attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Taken together, these elements, territorial expansion, economic coercion, weakening multilateral institutions, and a personal, top-down approach to governance, suggest a departure from traditional, consensus-based diplomacy.

While it may be too strong to label these actions as a dictatorship outright, they could indicate a style of leadership and foreign policy that prioritises control, influence, and personal authority.