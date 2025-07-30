Trump’s America Shuts Door On Indian Dreamers: Only The ‘Crème de la Crème’ Welcome

New Delhi: The United States may look very different in the next few years. That change is already underway. President Donald Trump is steering this transformation. For Indians, it is a narrowing path. America no longer wants the hopeful dreamers. It wants only the best of the best. Or in Trump’s words, the “crème de la crème”.

Indian professionals aiming for the American dream now face new hurdles. Trump’s immigration reforms are tightening their grip. Only the top-tier Indian talent, the high earners and experienced professionals, are being welcomed.

Lokesh Ahuja, an IIM graduate, shared his concern on LinkedIn. His post highlights a fading dream. Mass layoffs in tech. Increasing negativity toward immigrants. New visa rules. The message is clear. Entry-level talent is no longer welcome.

“Trump is back. And he is not holding back,” he wrote and pointed to Trump’s past comment: “Give jobs to Americans, not Indians.”

That vision now shapes policy. America’s new point-based immigration system rewards high income. Young professionals just starting out are being pushed aside.

The United States still wants global talent, but only the cream. Trump is not interested in 23-year-olds eager to prove themselves. He wants the 29-year-olds with top jobs and strong paychecks.

Even birthright citizenship is on shaky ground. Lawmakers are bringing back a bill. It says that babies born in the United States to non-citizen parents will not automatically become citizens. Ahuja sees this as a major shift. America is no longer opening its doors. It is setting boundaries.

The effects are visible. In just the first half of 2025, U.S. student visas for Indians fell 44%. Fall applications are down over 50%. Students now prefer countries with clearer immigration pathways.

Ahuja warns of more change. When the job market shifts, immigrants suffer most. When laws change, fewer benefit.

And this trend is not limited to the United States. Canada is now choosing immigrants with higher salaries and work experience. Australia’s new scoring system favours older and higher-earning candidates. Europe is also tilting toward “premium migrants”.

“Rules are changing. The message is loud and clear. The American dream is slowly becoming an American-only dream,” Ahuja said.

The term “crème de la crème” means the very best. It refers to individuals at the top of their field. Skilled, experienced and already successful.

That is now America’s preferred profile. No longer the fresh graduate. No longer the early-career dreamer. Only the seasoned expert with a hefty offer letter. That is who the United States wants now.