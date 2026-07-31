/Trump’s claims Hamas has agreed for ‘complete disarmament’ – here’s how Gaza will now be governed

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has announced that an agreement has been reached for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, along with a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces as part of a plan to end the conflict.
He said the deal would be implemented in stages, with security responsibilities gradually transferred to a new Palestinian police force working along with an International Stabilisation Force.
"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilisation Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours," the president wrote on Truth Social.
He described the development as a "historic" step towards peace and security and said it marked a "major milestone" in carrying out his 20-point plan for Gaza.
Trump said Gaza would eventually be governed by a "new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people".
The ceasefire was negotiated under Trump's 20-point Gaza plan and is being overseen by the Board of Peace, which is chaired by the US president.
He also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye for their role in facilitating negotiations between the parties. He credited their mediation efforts, along with members of his administration, for helping achieve a "historic breakthrough".
"One year ago, there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress, and there is still much work to do," Trump said.
The announcement comes after days of talks involving Hamas representatives and mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye in Cairo.
Hamas leaders have been present in the Egyptian capital since late last week for negotiations on the proposed agreement. Earlier on Thursday (July 30), a Hamas official told Al Jazeera the negotiations are "positive" and "making progress".
The proposed arrangement includes the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, followed by changes to Gaza's security and administrative structure.
The militia had announced on July 6 that it was dissolving its governing body in Gaza after nearly two decades of control over the territory.
Under Trump's plan, a new Palestinian administration would oversee civilian affairs in Gaza with support from the Board of Peace. The proposed International Stabilisation Force would work with Palestinian security personnel to manage law and order.
The details of the agreement, including the timeline for disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, are expected to be carried out through multiple stages.
The war in Gaza has led to a major humanitarian crisis, with thousands of deaths, widespread destruction and repeated international efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire.
Trump said the latest agreement represents progress after months of fighting, though he acknowledged that further work would be required to complete the process.
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