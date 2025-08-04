Trump’s Close Ally Demands Foreign Students Must Leave – What It Means For H‑1B Holders And Your Future In US

New Delhi: Steve Bannon, former White House strategist and close ally of President Donald Trump, has called for the immediate removal of foreign students from the United States. Speaking on a podcast, he said international students should not be in the country at this time and suggested they be required to leave after graduation.

His comments suggest a policy under which international students return to their home countries after graduation, instead of staying in the United States through programmes such as Optional Practical Training (OPT) or employment-based visas like the H-1B. The F-1 student visa currently allows many foreign graduates to apply for work authorisation through OPT, which can then lead to H-1B sponsorship from employers.

The H-1B programme allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. According to U.S. government data, approximately 400,000 H-1B visas were approved in 2024. A significant portion of these approvals were for extensions of existing visas. Many of the visa holders work at major technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Layoffs have continued in the U.S. tech sector. According to Layoffs.fyi, around 80,000 jobs have been cut in 2024 so far. The presence of a large number of foreign workers in the sector has led to ongoing discussions about labour market dynamics and employment practices.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has also made comments about hiring practices in the technology sector. He said it is “unacceptable” for companies to lay off American workers while continuing to hire foreign workers.

In the podcast interview, Bannon referred to the concept of global talent recruitment. “Absorbing all the talent from across the world is not going to make the world better. That is how the British ran their empire,” he said.

The July 2024 jobs report showed slower employment growth than expected. The U.S. economy added approximately 73,000 jobs, while previous estimates were revised downward by 258,000 jobs. The job numbers have become part of the larger conversation about labour and immigration policy in the United States.

Bannon is not currently a government official. However, he continues to speak on political and policy matters and remains publicly aligned with Trump. His views are sometimes seen as representative of broader positions within conservative political circles.

If similar views become part of a future administration’s policy agenda, it could lead to changes in student visa regulations and employment pathways for international graduates. These could include restrictions on post-graduation work authorisation or closer scrutiny of student visa holders.

International students and skilled foreign workers have been advised by immigration attorneys and advocacy organisations to follow policy updates, review visa compliance and consider backup options such as studying or working in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom or Australia.

According to immigration-focused organisations such as NAFSA and FWD.us, policy shifts can happen quickly during administration transitions. They recommend maintaining valid documentation for F-1, OPT, CPT and H-1B programmes and seeking legal advice where necessary.

The United States continues to attract international students and skilled workers across various sectors. The discussion on future immigration policy, student visas and skilled labour remains ongoing among lawmakers, employers and public policy experts.