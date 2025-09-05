Trump’s Controversial India Tariffs Reach US Supreme Court: Is America’s National Security Or Trade Law On Brink of Collapse?

Washington: The long-running tariff fight has reached the U.S. Supreme Court for review of a federal appeals court order that found large parts of President Donald Trump’s trade way illegal. In papers filed with the justices, the administration described the duties as “a crucial aspect of our push for peace” in Ukraine and urged revocation of the lower court’s ruling.

“Exercising his right under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the President recently imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian energy products. This move addresses a longstanding national emergency related to Russia's war in Ukraine and forms a key part of his efforts to promote peace in war-torn Ukraine,” the filing stated.

The court step follows weeks of rising trade and geopolitical tension. On August 27, the administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 percent, half pitched as a penalty for New Delhi’s higher Russian oil purchases after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and half under the ‘America First’ drive to cut trade deficits.

The filing also makes a sweeping claim about the role of duties in national strength. “With tariffs, the US is a rich nation and without, it is a poor nation,” the government told the court through the plea.

It leans on the president’s own framing of recent economic gains. “According to the President, one year ago, the United States was a dead country, and now, because of the trillions of dollars being paid by countries that have so badly abused us, America is a strong, financially viable and respected country again,” the document said.

The Supreme Court phase came after a setback last week. In a 7-4 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court’s finding that Trump exceeded his authority by tapping emergency economic powers to levy wide-ranging duties.

The appeals court allowed the tariffs to remain in place temporarily, giving the administration until mid-October to seek Supreme Court review.

Trump pushed back on Truth Social, saying the court “incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

He added that he would fight on “with the help” of the Supreme Court.

The legal thread stretches back to January, when Trump invoked the IEEPA to impose “reciprocal tariffs” on trading partners. The appeals ruling held that while the statute permits presidential action in a declared national emergency, it does not confer power to impose tariffs, duties or taxes.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that lifting the duties now “would lead to dangerous diplomatic embarrassment”.

The justices will weigh presidential latitude under the emergency law, the line between national security and trade policy and the fate of duties that now touch partners such as India in the middle of a fraught geopolitical map. The stakes include the legal architecture of modern tariff policy and the administration’s claim that these measures are integral to its Ukraine peace push.