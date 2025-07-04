Trump’s Controversial ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Passed: Mass Deportations, Iran Bombings And $4.5 Trillion Tax Push Now Law

Washington D.C.: Independence Day is around the corner. For Donald Trump, it just came early. On the floor of the House, fireworks erupted in a different form. The U.S. president’s flagship tax-and-spending bill, sprawling over 869 pages, scraped through by the thinnest of margins – 218 to 214. A late-night sprint of backdoor huddles, angry phone calls and closed-door persuasion flipped the final few Republican holdouts. Now, the bill heads to Trump’s desk, just in time for July 4.

This is not merely a budget. It is a war chest. The bill unlocks billions for mass deportations, slashes into food assistance and Medicaid and renews Trump’s signature tax cuts. At the center of it all – a radical reshaping of America’s future and a nod to Trump’s renewed hardline on global power projection.

Just last week, U.S. warplanes bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. The strikes were swift, silent and left Tehran in damage-control mode. Trump hailed the mission as decisive. Behind closed doors, he reportedly called it a “warning shot to the world”.

The new spending bill backs that message with money – billions in fresh military funds, a promise of dominance by air and an agenda fuelled by an unapologetic sense of vengeance.

The military boost is not only about defense. It is a signal to rivals like Iran, Russia and China. Trump wants to make sure the next strike, if needed, does not wait for Congressional hesitation. That message comes bundled with one for the southern border too. Deportation plans now have their biggest budget yet. Buses, detention centers, legal teams – everything greenlit.

But the price? Over $3.4 trillion in added debt across 10 years. Millions could lose health coverage. Rural hospitals may go dark. Entire families depending on Medicaid face uncertainty. Cuts hit deep, especially in regions already reeling from economic stagnation. Trump’s allies call it “tough love”. His critics call it sabotage.

Speaker Mike Johnson called it the “cornerstone of a new American Golden Age”. The name of the bill? “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Grand, brash and unmistakably Trump.

The Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, spent nearly nine hours talking nonstop in protest. His filibuster did not stop the vote, but it sent a message. He read letters from farmers, veterans, single mothers – stories buried beneath the weight of spreadsheets and slogans.

While Republicans wrestled over whether to cut too little or too much, Trump played kingmaker. He dialed lawmakers, hosted late-night dinners and reminded them what defiance costs in his party. In the end, they listened.

Now, the country watches. The checks are signed. The strikes are real. The fallout – political, financial and global – is coming.

For Trump, it is a legacy. For millions, it is a test.