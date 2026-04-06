Trump’s ‘crazy b*****ds’ warning raises big question on what happens if Iran refuses US demands

US-Iran conflict: In more than a month of conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, hundreds of lives have been lost, infrastructure has been destroyed, military operations have intensified, and a key global shipping route has been disrupted. The fallout has also triggered economic uncertainty, fluctuations in global oil prices, and rising geopolitical volatility. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued sharp warnings to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and strike a deal.

This comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with rhetoric from both sides growing increasingly aggressive.

Trump’s warnings to Iran

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Amid these developments, a familiar pattern is emerging. Trump’s shifting deadlines and dramatic messaging have become a hallmark of the current crisis.

Earlier, in a cryptic post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

This followed an earlier post in which he used harsh language to reiterate his deadline for Iran to “make a deal” or “open the Strait.”

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he wrote in the post.

On Thursday, the US President, in another post, stated that Iran's biggest bridge has been hit and called on Tehran to make a deal before it is "too late."

"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again -- Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" the post read.

What happens if Iran refuses US demands

Meanwhile, amid these threats and counter-responses, a key question remains: What can be expected if Iran does not comply with US demands?

1. Targeted US strikes

The most immediate risk is military escalation if Iran fails to meet the demands. Trump has already warned of potential strikes on critical infrastructure.

2. Wider regional tensions

The ongoing conflict has already heightened tensions across West Asia, and any further escalation could significantly worsen the situation. Increased hostilities may disrupt vital shipping routes and intensify geopolitical instability.

3. Economic impact

Prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could deepen the global energy crisis. While global markets would feel the impact, the economic consequences for countries directly involved in the conflict could be more severe.

For now, global attention remains fixed on the approaching deadline and whether a deal will be reached before the situation escalates further in an already volatile conflict.

Also read- Iran fires back after Trump’s ‘hell’ warning, vows ‘in kind’ response to US strikes on its infrastructure