/Trump’s F-35 offer to Turkey comes with an S-400 catch. Why Pakistan is excited

Ankara: A possible breakthrough in defence ties between the United States and Turkey has brought the Russian-made S-400 air defence system into focus. US President Donald Trump's visit to Turkey could decide whether Ankara gets the F-35 fighter jets it has sought for years and what happens to its Russian-made S-400 missile system.
Observers say Turkey could part with the S-400 if Washington agrees to revive F-35 sales and lift sanctions imposed over the Russian purchase. The developments have also have ignited the interest of Pakistan, which has long been looking for a modern long-range air defence system.
Turkey has spent years trying to return to the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme after being removed from it in 2019 because of its decision to acquire the Russian S-400 air defence system.
Experts believe Trump could use his visit to reassure Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Washington is open to selling F-35 aircraft to Ankara. He may also lift sanctions imposed under the CAATSA law after Turkey purchased the S-400.
However, any such move would still have to clear legal hurdles in the United States and would also require support from Congress.
The analysts say that Turkey would have to convince Washington that it is willing to give up the S-400 system, transfer it to another country or permanently deactivate it.
Although Turkey signed a $2.5 billion agreement with Russia in 2017 and received the S-400 batteries in 2018, the system has never entered active operational service.
In December 2023, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said the Russian-made surface-to-air missile system would continue to be part of the country's military inventory and would be used whenever required. Despite that statement, the system has not been activated since its delivery.
The S-400 purchase became one of the biggest disputes between Ankara and Washington, eventually leading to Turkey's removal from the F-35 programme.
The possibility of Turkey selling the S-400 to another country has surfaced before.
A few years ago, former Turkish minister Cavit Caglar, who is considered close to Russia, suggested in an interview that Turkey should sell the missile system instead of keeping it unused.
"If I were in charge, I would sell the S-400," he said, adding that several countries would be interested in buying it.
When asked whether Azerbaijan could be a possible buyer, he replied, "No, Pakistan will buy them, India will buy them."
Pakistan has long sought a stronger air defence network and has shown interest in acquiring advanced missile defence systems. Defence analysts say such a capability has become even more important for Islamabad after recent military tensions with India.
Pakistan and Turkey share close defence ties, with Ankara supplying several military platforms and equipment to Islamabad over the years. That has led to speculation that Pakistan could emerge as a potential destination if Turkey ever decides to dispose of its S-400 batteries.
However, any such transfer would be far from straightforward. Since the S-400 is Russian military equipment, Turkey would almost certainly need Moscow's approval before transferring the system to another country. Many analysts believe Russia may not support such a move.
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