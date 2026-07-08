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Trump’s F-35 offer to Turkey comes with an S-400 catch. Why Pakistan is excited

A defence deal for F-35 fighter jets between Turkey and the United States could be finalised soon. Before that happens, Washington wants Ankara to completely give up the Russian-made S-400 missile system it purchased. One option before Turkey is to transfer the S-400 to Pakistan, but such a move would require Russia's approval.

Written ByTarique AnwarEdited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
Trump’s F-35 offer to Turkey comes with an S-400 catch. Why Pakistan is excited

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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