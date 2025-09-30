Trump’s Gaza Deal Explained: Hostages Freed, Hamas Disarmed, No Palestinian Rule – Peace Or Power Grab?

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the media at the White House on Monday alongside US President Donald Trump. He described the Gaza peace plan as a measure that "achieves our war aims" and emphasised the importance of Israel and the United States standing "shoulder to shoulder" to achieve the "impossible".

He said, "Your plan to end the war in Gaza achieves our war aims. It will bring back all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel... When our two countries stand shoulder to shoulder, we achieve the impossible."

Netanyahu also credited Trump’s role in prior regional conflicts. He remarked, "Just a few months ago, in Operation Rising Line and Operation Midnight Hammer, we struck a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program. Your bold decision to send those B-2s made the region safer and the world safer... Your plan is consistent with the five principles my government set for the end of the war and the day after Hamas..."

The Israeli prime minister outlined the details of Israel’s strategy. "Here is our plan. Pass it in the cabinet. All our hostages, alive and dead, will return home. Hamas will be disarmed. Gaza will be demilitarised. Israel will retain security responsibility, including a security perimeter for the foreseeable future. Gaza will have a peaceful civilian administration, run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority. If Hamas agrees to your plan, the first step will be a withdrawal, followed by the release of all our hostages within 72 hours," he stated.

He warned that Israel would "finish the job" if Hamas rejects the plan. "The next step will be the establishment of an international body charged with fully disarming Hamas and demilitarising Gaza. I appreciate your willingness to lead the body... If this international body succeeds, we will have permanently ended the war... We are giving everybody a chance to do this peacefully... But if Hamas rejects your plan, or if they accept it and then counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or the hard way. But it will be done...," he said.

Speaking at the same press conference, Trump described the plan as an opportunity for "immediate end of the war itself" if Hamas accepts it. "If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, in 72 hours... It means the immediate end to the war itself, not just Gaza... Arab and Muslim countries have committed in writing to demilitarise Gaza, decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organisations immediately... destroy all terror infrastructure, including the tunnels, weapons and production facilities. They have a lot of production facilities that we are destroying...," he said.

Trump expressed hope for peace, adding, "All parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases... No more shooting, hopefully. As progress is made toward achieving these goals, Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed the chance to fulfill these commitments of dealing with Hamas... They probably have an understanding... If they are unable to do so, then Israel would have the absolute right and full US backing... Israel will have my fallback to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas...," he said.

He did not rule out the possibility of Hamas rejecting the deal. Trump said, "I hope that we are going to have a deal for peace... If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible..., you know, Bibi (Israeli PM Netanyahu), you would have our full backing to do what you have to do. The ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region. And that danger is caused by Hamas. The tyranny of terror has to end... To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the 'Board of Peace'," he added.

The White House peace plan includes deradicalising Gaza, creating a terror-free zone and redeveloping the region. If both sides accept, Israeli forces will withdraw to prepare for hostage release. Military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended. Battle lines remain frozen until staged withdrawal is complete. All hostages, alive and deceased, will return within 72 hours. Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023.

The plan offers amnesty to Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and disarmament. Safe passage will be provided to those wishing to leave Gaza. Humanitarian aid, infrastructure rehabilitation and essential equipment will flow without interference via the United Nations, Red Crescent and other international institutions.

Gaza will be governed temporarily by a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee under international supervision by the 'Board of Peace', chaired by President Trump with other global leaders, including Tony Blair. The committee will oversee public services, attract investment and rebuild the economy.

Trump’s peace plan includes a special economic zone, no forced displacement, demilitarization verified by independent monitors and integration with the West Bank. An International Stabilisation Force will support Palestinian police, secure borders and facilitate aid and reconstruction.

Eight Arab and Muslim nations, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey, have endorsed Trump’s plan. They welcomed efforts to prevent Palestinian displacement, release hostages, guarantee security and integrate Gaza with the West Bank, emphasising a two-state framework.

The proposal aims for long-term regional stability and peace, while allowing Hamas to participate only if it fully demilitarises and commits to peaceful co-existence.