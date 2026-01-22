Trump’s Globe? From Western Hemisphere to Indian Ocean, America’s power play | Explained

The US President Donald Trump's second term explicitly revived the ‘Monroe Doctrine’, termed as the ‘Trump Corollary’, vowing to reassert the United States dominance by excluding foreign powers like China and Russia from the Western Hemisphere.

US dominance across the Western Hemisphere via Venezuela strikes through Operation Absolute Resolve, Greenland annexation pushes against Russia and China threats, and pressure on Colombia and Canada, explicitly barring foreign powers from "our hemisphere”.

Recently, Trump shared an image showing Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as parts of US territory, stressing the wider Western Hemisphere dominance.

The Western Hemisphere Push

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the region "our hemisphere" to counter BRICS expansion. Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, 2026, captured Nicolás Maduro on narco-terrorism charges, securing U.S. control under national security pretexts, echoing Trump's persistent Greenland annexation bids.

The Indian Ocean Dominance Push

On January 20, US President posted on Truth Social that the UK was handing over Diego Garcia "FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON," warning it would embolden China and Russia. He linked it to his push for US control of Greenland, reversing his administration's prior support for the deal.

While the bid for annexation of Greenland and control over the Arctic is still in rounds, the United States of America has raised concerns over its dominance in the Indian Ocean.

UK-Mauritius Deal

The UK and Mauritius signed an agreement in May 2025, transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius while securing a ‘99-year lease’ for the UK to maintain the joint US-UK military base.

Donald Trump's sharp criticism of the UK-Mauritius Chagos Islands deal underscores America's determination to maintain unchallenged military dominance in the Indian Ocean, a critical theater beyond its Western Hemisphere focus.

While the USA already holds a lease of Diego Garcia island and maintains military presence in the region with its bases in Gulf countries like Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Camp Arifjan, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Exploring New Access Points

The US is already a power giant in the Indian Ocean, but the continuous slamming of Russia and China’s presence in the Western Hemisphere and the Indian Ocean has become a part of Trump’s new gameplan.

While there have been constant speculations about Washington exploring Pakistan as an option for its military bases to counter its Afghanistan withdrawal, the deepening Islamabad-Washington ties and restricted temporary arrangements for logistics, training, and overflights amid counterterrorism cooperation gives USA leverage in the region.

Apart from Pakistan and West Asia post-August 2024 upheaval under Muhammad Yunus's interim government, the US military engagement surged in southeastern Bangladesh, particularly Chittagong (Chattogram) and Cox's Bazar regions near India's northeast and Myanmar borders.

Recently In September 2025, the US’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft landed at Chittagong's Shah Amanat Airport for joint exercises like Pacific Angel-25, with 150 troops staying in Chattogram hotels.

Activities extended to Cox's Bazar for humanitarian drills amid post-Hasina shifts, countering China and alarming India over strategic Bay of Bengal positioning.

Indian Ocean Presence: Challenging the China Threat?

The US leverages Diego Garcia, which is strategically placed, equidistant from Bab-el-Mandeb and the Malacca Straits, providing both power projection over Iran and countering the Chinese presence.

China's Foothold Fuels US Counters, with the advancing China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar investments, ‘string of Pearls’ initiative and arms pipeline to Pakistan enables PLA access to Arabian Sea chokepoints, directly challenging US Gulf bases and Diego Garcia operations highlighted in Trump's ‘Donroe Doctrine’.

These attempts to maintain a strong military presence in the Indian Ocean region mirror Western Hemisphere exclusion by projecting power extra-hemispherically, barring Beijing from trade routes vital to the United States.

The Indian Impact

The Ministry of External Affairs stated India consistently backed Mauritius's claim over Chagos, aligning with its anti-colonial principles and rules-based order, while pledging maritime security cooperation.

With the presence of the USA in the Indian Ocean, New Delhi gains indirect deterrence as US operations from Diego Garcia monitor Chinese Navy movements, securing Andaman-Lakshadweep points without hosting American bases, aligning with India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) doctrine.

India’s strained relations with the US, along with its close neighbours like Pakistan and Bangladesh, and their growing fondness with Washington, are another concern for New Delhi.

Although India’s indigenous initiatives and the unification of global south nations offer strategic depth, the US's expanding military footprint in the Indian Ocean, particularly through its enduring control of the Diego Garcia base on the Chagos Archipelago despite the UK's sovereignty transfer to Mauritius, heightens New Delhi's apprehensions over encirclement and diminished regional primacy.

Pakistan’s US endorsements under Trump, alongside Bangladesh's post-Hasina overtures to Washington, are potentially tilting the balance against India's maritime security interests, demanding New Delhi’s recalibrated Quad partnerships and BRICS engagements to counterbalance US pressure while safeguarding vital sea routes.



















