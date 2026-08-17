/Trump’s green light for Mecca defence pact: Why India may be watching more than worrying

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the new Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan has raised questions about whether a new security bloc is emerging in West Asia or whether Washington is simply encouraging regional powers to take greater responsibility for their own security.
Trump welcomed the agreement between the three countries and congratulated their leaders through a Truth Social post. "It is great to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan have recently signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," he wrote.
"This shows that the Middle East is coming together. These countries will be able to take much stronger steps to defend themselves. Congratulations to the great leadership of all three countries. This is a big, strong and important step – wow," he said.
Signed on August 7, 2026, the agreement says an attack on any one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all three. It also envisages military exercises, intelligence-sharing, defence technology cooperation and the development of joint military capabilities.
The pact’s significance for India may stem less from its specific provisions and more from what it reveals about the changing balance of power in West Asia.
Some analysts believe New Delhi does not need to treat Trump’s comments as an immediate strategic threat.
Nirupama Subramanian, a journalist specialising in diplomatic affairs, argued that the agreement shows how countries that have traditionally relied on the United States for security are looking to build their own security arrangements.
“US President Donald Trump has long been asking NATO allies to take greater responsibility for their own security. Now, three countries in West Asia are sending a similar message by seeking to develop their own security structure instead of depending entirely on the United States," she said.
That development is not contrary to Trump’s worldview. His "America First" approach has repeatedly emphasised reducing the burden of costly foreign commitments and encouraging allies and partners to shoulder more of their own defence responsibilities.
But there is an obvious contradiction. Fazzur Rahman, a senior fellow at the Indian Council of World Affairs and a specialist in Middle East affairs, said, "Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasised that countries should take responsibility for their own security. He has said the same thing about NATO countries. At the same time, he has welcomed an agreement in which countries are sharing responsibility for security rather than taking it entirely upon themselves."
However, the contradiction may be less important than the strategic calculation behind Trump's response.
Washington has strategic interests in all three countries. Pakistan has been involved in diplomatic efforts over tensions between Iran and the United States. Saudi Arabia is a major economic and strategic partner for Washington, while Türkiye is important to NATO and the broader regional security structure.
Rahman believes Trump's response should therefore be read primarily as a reflection of immediate US interests. "For now, US relations with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are good. Pakistan is mediating between Iran and the United States, while Washington stands to gain trillions of dollars from Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Trump has supported these countries. Given their importance, he has recently given them more importance than India," he explained.
That does not necessarily mean Washington is abandoning India. However, New Delhi will have to recognise that US strategic priorities in South Asia and West Asia do not always align with India’s interests.
The most important question is what the agreement would actually mean if Pakistan and India were to enter another serious confrontation.
On paper, the deal creates a strong collective-security commitment. In practice, the political calculations of Saudi Arabia and Turkiye could prove more complicated.
Rahman cites the limits of existing Saudi-Pakistani defence ties. "If Pakistan and India’s relations deteriorate to the worst possible level, it is very unlikely that Saudi Arabia would openly stand with Pakistan. Islamabad and Riyadh have a defence agreement, but we recently saw its limitations. When tensions arose between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia did not openly support Pakistan," he said.
That distinction is important for India. A treaty can create military and political obligations, but it does not erase competing interests. Saudi Arabia has economic, energy and people-to-people ties with India, while Pakistan and Türkiye have their own strategic priorities.
The importance of the Mecca agreement will therefore emerge only when one of its members faces a major security crisis.
As Javed Ali, an associate professor of practice at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, puts it, "I think the most important thing for India is to see what this agreement develops into, rather than assuming from the outset that it is a bloc against India."
He added Pakistan’s international profile will be important for New Delhi, especially as security ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye grow. "India will also watch how China views this agreement and whether Beijing’s role changes in this context," he said.
That last point could prove particularly important.
The Mecca agreement comes at a time when traditional US-led alliances are no longer the only way countries are building security partnerships. Ali argued that countries with close ties to both the United States and China are now building partnerships with each other instead of choosing sides.
"The Mecca agreement could be another sign of this change. Now the most important thing will be to see how these commitments work in practice, especially when one of these countries faces a major security crisis," he said.
China’s response could be almost as important to India as Trump’s. If Beijing sees the arrangement as useful and finds a way to strengthen its ties with the three countries, the deal could become part of a much wider network of overlapping security partnerships. If China is cautious, the pact may be confined largely to the region, with limited strategic reach.
There is another interpretation that is more uncomfortable for New Delhi. Sujata Aishwarya, a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia's Centre for West Asian Studies, believes India's worry is not that the agreement is aimed against it. It is that India does not have a role in the emerging partnership.
“Trump’s open appreciation of the Mecca agreement shows that the United States sees this new arrangement as being in its interest. The biggest worry for India is that New Delhi’s voice is missing from this changing regional order," she said.
India's official response after the agreement was announced was limited to saying that it was monitoring developments. Aishwarya said that restraint is important.
"This is a kind of silence that is itself a statement. Perhaps it indicates that India is still trying to understand where its place is in this new geopolitical alignment," she said.
That may be the more important question facing New Delhi. India has spent years strengthening its ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states while simultaneously building its strategic partnership with Washington. It has also maintained a difficult but important relationship with Iran and developed ties with Israel.
The changing West Asian security picture does not fit neatly into those existing partnerships.
Among the three countries in the pact, Saudi Arabia is particularly important to India for reasons that go far beyond defence. More than 9 million Indians live and work there. The kingdom is an important source of energy for India and has substantial investment interests in the Indian economy.
Any major change in Riyadh's strategic orientation towards Pakistan would therefore deserve close attention in New Delhi. But that does not mean Saudi Arabia is about to choose Pakistan over India.
Riyadh's relationship with New Delhi has acquired an economic and strategic depth of its own, and Saudi Arabia has demonstrated that it is willing to maintain relationships with countries whose interests sometimes conflict with each other.
That is why the practical behaviour of the three countries may tell India more than Trump's words.
Abhishek G. Bhaya, a foreign affairs commentator and senior editor at TRT World, took an even broader view. He argued that the agreement should not primarily be interpreted through the India-Pakistan lens. Instead, he says it should be understood through the changing nature of American influence in the region.
"The Mecca agreement should be viewed from the perspective of America’s changing influence," he said, arguing that the agreement is a consequence of the changing security environment following Trump's war against Iran and suggests that Middle Eastern countries are preparing for a regional order in which the United States may no longer be the sole security guarantor.
The implication is significant. The countries involved may not be forming an anti-India alliance at all. They may simply be preparing for a world in which relying exclusively on Washington is no longer considered sufficient.
That would make the agreement part of a much larger trend.
New Delhi risks viewing every new Pakistan partnership through the lens of the India-Pakistan rivalry. The more consequential development may be the emergence of a West Asian security system in which Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, China, the United States and other regional players maintain overlapping partnerships.
In such a system, countries may cooperate on one issue while competing on another. That makes the Mecca agreement difficult to classify. It is not so far clear whether it will become a meaningful military alliance, a platform for defence cooperation or mainly a political statement.
Professor Derek J. Grossman, an expert on Indo-Pacific affairs, nevertheless believes Washington's endorsement has overlooked the interests of two of its important partners.
Sharing Trump's statement on X, he wrote, "What could this mean for India and Israel was not considered at all, even though you know these are our good friends."
That criticism gets to the heart of India's dilemma. The immediate issue is not whether Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan have suddenly formed a coalition against India. There is little evidence to suggest that.
The bigger issue is whether India is prepared for a region where its traditional partnerships no longer guarantee it a seat at every emerging security table.
Trump's "green light" may therefore be less important for what it says about Pakistan than for what it says about Washington's changing priorities.
India’s question is no longer simply who stands with Pakistan. It is whether New Delhi can influence the new regional order before others decide its direction.
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