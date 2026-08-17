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Trump’s green light for Mecca defence pact: Why India may be watching more than worrying

Trump’s backing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement comes as power dynamics in West Asia evolve. India’s bigger concern may be its uncertain role as regional powers build closer security ties.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Trump’s green light for Mecca defence pact: Why India may be watching more than worrying

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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