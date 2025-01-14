Trump’s Greenland Acquisition Plan Gets US Lawmakers' Backing Amid Global Concerns

Republican lawmakers aligned with President-elect Donald Trump have introduced legislation to support his ambition of acquiring Greenland from Denmark. The bill, titled the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," was tabled on Monday by Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, with support from ten other Republican legislators, according to TOI.

The proposed legislation outlines the framework for negotiations between the United States and Denmark, requiring the President to submit any agreement to Congress within five days of reaching a deal. Since congressional approval is essential for funding such a purchase, the proposal sets the stage for a politically charged debate in the months following Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

While some Republicans have embraced the idea as a strategic move to boost the U.S. economy, critics, including NYT columnist Thomas Friedman, have voiced grave concerns about the potential geopolitical consequences. “Trump’s remarks are reckless stupidity beyond belief,” Friedman wrote in his op-ed, warning that such actions could embolden adversaries like China and Russia.

Supporters of the plan, however, argue that acquiring Greenland, which is approximately two-thirds the size of India, would significantly expand the United States’ territory and provide vast untapped resources. Trump’s allies have pointed to statements from some Greenlanders who have expressed dissatisfaction with Danish governance, framing the move as mutually beneficial.

Analysts caution that the plan could destabilize international relations, especially as China eyes Taiwan and Russia continues its aggression in Ukraine. Critics fear that Trump's rhetoric could set a precedent for territorial ambitions worldwide, undermining the global order established after World War II.

Despite the controversy, Trump appears determined to move forward. Reports indicate that he has already sent his son, Donald Trump Jr., to Greenland for preliminary discussions, while thanking locals for their alleged hospitality. Meanwhile, clips of Greenlanders criticizing Danish rule are being widely circulated by Trump supporters as evidence of potential support for the acquisition.