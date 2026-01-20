Trump’s Greenland Takeover Push: US Sends Aircraft To Pituffik Space Base Amid Tensions - What’s Happening

Amid rising tensions in the Arctic region, the United States is set to deploy a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft to the Pituffik Space Base. The move comes as US President Donald Trump continued on his push to acquire Greenland, the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

NORAD, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed that the aircraft will soon arrive at the Pituffik space base and will support various long-planned activities. It also noted that this move has been coordinated with Denmark and Greenland.

"North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland. Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," NORAD posted.

"This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities," the post added.

What Is Happening?

NORAD routinely conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America, through one or all three NORAD regions- Alaska, Canada, and the continental US, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, this US move follows a multinational military exercise led by Danish forces amid the tensions with Washington over Trump's threats to acquire Greenland and tariff warnings.

Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland to join the exercise in a move to ensure the safety of the Arctic.

Notably, Denmark had also invited the US to join the military exercise.

Trump's Tariff Threat

Apart from the recent developments, Trump had earlier intensified his push to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory, even threatening to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries if they refused to consider selling Greenland.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President had claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. However, he offered to negotiate with the European nations while also warning of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

(with ANI inputs)