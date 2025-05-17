Trump’s Gulf Reset: How US President Redrew The Middle East In 72 Hours

New Delhi: In his first overseas visit since returning to the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump recently toured three Gulf nations – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This high-profile trip sent ripples through the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Dubbed the “Gulf Reset”, the three-day visit was characterized by lavish state receptions, landmark arms deals and diplomatically sensitive engagements. There now appears to be an unmistakable shift in America’s posture toward the region. From unveiling a $140 billion weapons deal to endorsing a civil nuclear program for Saudi Arabia and accepting a luxury aircraft from Qatar, Trump’s brand of transactional diplomacy was on full display.

However, the most striking development came from his unprecedented meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa – a former rebel commander. Notably absent from Trump’s whirlwind Gulf tour was America’s most steadfast ally in the region – Israel.

In Riyadh, Trump announced the largest arms agreement in U.S. history – a $140 billion weapons package that includes fighter jets, missile defense systems, unmanned drones and cyber security technologies. Saudi officials hailed it as a “partnership of protection”, though the sheer magnitude of the deal has raised eyebrows in international circles.

Also generating considerable attention in Washington was the green lighting of a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. Although framed as a peaceful energy initiative, the agreement carries clear geopolitical undertones. While Saudi Arabia has long sought nuclear energy, it has also made no secret of its ambition to match Iran’s nuclear trajectory.

Trump’s endorsement of the deal may be aimed at providing the Kingdom with enough leverage to stay within diplomatic bounds while simultaneously reminding Iran of America’s firm backing of Riyadh. He also encouraged Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel – though at a time and pace of their own choosing.

Trump appears to have recognised that the Saudis would be reluctant to publicly align with Israel while Tel Aviv faces global condemnation for alleged mass atrocities in Gaza.

A $250 Million Luxury Gift

In Doha, Trump accepted – amid considerable controversy – a $250 million luxury Boeing 747 jet from the Qatari government. He presented it as a gift to the American people, announcing that it would be used as a donation to his future presidential library, slated to open after he leaves office in 2029.

“The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT ME! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive. Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done? This big saving will be spent, instead, to Make America Great Again! Only a fool would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on X.

Nevertheless, critics are raising concerns about the ethics of accepting such an offering, suggesting it may violate longstanding norms or legal protocols.

Trump Meets Syrian President

Perhaps the most astonishing development of Trump’s Middle East tour occurred in Riyadh, where he met Syrian President al-Sharaa. It was the first meeting between U.S. and Syrian heads of state in 25 years. A former commander of an Al-Qaeda offshoot, al-Sharaa rose to power after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime late last year.

His transformation from militant leader to head of state is nothing short of extraordinary. Throughout the 2010s, he led forces that actively targeted American and allied troops in Syria and Iraq. Yet, Trump posed for a photograph with him, describing him as “a man who knows how to fight terror because he has lived through terror”.

American officials are already floating the idea of strategic pragmatism, arguing that although al Sharaa was once an adversary, he now represents a critical bulwark against Iranian expansionism and continues to combat the remaining elements of ISIS.

All this unfolds as Washington remains engaged in direct and indirect talks with Tehran aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions. Four rounds of negotiations, brokered by Oman in Muscat, have taken place, though the outcomes remain murky.

According to reports from U.S. government sources, the United States is offering gradual sanction relief in exchange for verifiable limits on uranium enrichment.

Notably, Trump withdrew from the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – a six-nation deal with Iran – during his first term. Now, he appears to be pursuing a revamped version of that very agreement, but on his own terms.

This strategy places Saudi Arabia, a long-time opponent of Iran, in a somewhat delicate position. However, a China-mediated détente over the past few years has eased tensions between Riyadh and Tehran. Aiming to undercut China’s growing influence in the Middle East, Trump is now engaging both of these once-bitter Gulf rivals in parallel diplomatic tracks.

A Glaring Omission

Conspicuously absent from Trump’s Gulf itinerary was Israel. This omission is especially notable given the historically close U.S.-Israel alliance and the escalating regional tensions driven by Israel’s war in Gaza. Relations between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have noticeably cooled in recent months, particularly over the Gaza conflict.

With the civilian death toll in Gaza surpassing 50,000, global condemnation is mounting. While Trump has publicly reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense, there appears to be a limit to how far he is willing to overlook the mass atrocities unfolding in the territory.

Speculation is growing that the White House sees Netanyahu as an impediment to a broader regional realignment. By excluding Netanyahu from his Gulf tour, Trump may be signaling a shift in Washington’s Middle East focal point – from Tel Aviv to Riyadh.

Officials within the Israeli government have voiced concerns that the United States may be gravitating toward a more balanced – or, in their view, neutral – stance in the Sunni-Shia regional rivalry, a shift that could diminish Israel’s strategic standing.

These developments point to a broader recalibration of America’s Middle East strategy. For decades, U.S. foreign policy operated along clearly drawn lines: Israel versus the Arab world, Saudi Arabia versus Iran and Syria as a pariah state. Trump now appears to be blurring those lines, favoring a pragmatic and transactional approach that values flexibility over ideology.

Whether this approach can endure – and at what cost – remains to be seen.