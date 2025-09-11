Trump’s India Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Calls India Strategic Partner, Says Trade Deal Not That Far
Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, has described India as a strategic partner and said Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now" on trade deal.
Gor said this while appearing before the Senate for his confirmation hearing on Thursday.
