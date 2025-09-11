Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958656https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-s-india-envoy-pick-sergio-gor-calls-india-strategic-partner-says-trade-deal-not-that-far-2958656.html
NewsWorld
US INDIA TRADE

Trump’s India Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Calls India Strategic Partner, Says Trade Deal Not That Far

Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, has described India as a strategic partner and said Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now" on trade deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump’s India Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Calls India Strategic Partner, Says Trade Deal Not That FarTrump’s India Envoy Pick Sergio Gor. (Photo: IANS)

Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, has described India as a strategic partner and said Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now" on trade deal.

Gor said this while appearing before the Senate for his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK