/Trump’s Iran strategy in question: Why Gulf allies want answers from Washington

US-Iran Tensions: US President Donald Trump’s closest Gulf partners are unhappy with Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict. Regional governments seeking assurances on American military support as tensions continue, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Gulf nations have privately asked Washington for additional air-defence interceptors and guarantees that US forces will continue protecting them if the confrontation with Iran continues, the report said. The prolonged military stand-off has left several US allies worried about possible Iranian retaliation against their territory and energy infrastructure.
The concerns come as Trump has moved between warnings of military action against Iran and efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.
According to the report, the US president had announced plans on Friday (July 31) to launch strikes against Iranian targets but later called off the operation after diplomatic efforts showed progress on a possible deal to reopen the Strait. Several Gulf capitals also urged Washington to continue talks with Tehran.
Trump’s social media statement early Sunday (August 2) helped lower immediate tensions between the two sides. The report said the move followed a pattern in which the US president has combined strong military warnings with hopes of reaching a peace agreement.
Citing regional officials, the report said Gulf leaders want a clearer understanding of Washington’s long-term plans for Iran. They have expressed dissatisfaction over what they see as a lack of a defined strategy while facing the risk of Iranian retaliation.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talked to Trump shortly before his public statement and urged continued diplomatic engagement, according to Saudi officials and state media.
Saudi Arabia has argued that dialogue is necessary to prevent further instability in the region. Riyadh had earlier opposed a US proposal to forcibly reopen the Strait. It caused temporary tensions with Washington before the later supporting the effort.
However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a different position. Senior regional officials told the newspaper that Abu Dhabi has encouraged Trump to take stronger military action against Tehran.
These officials said the UAE believes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would not make concessions without stronger action from Washington, including greater pressure on Tehran and possible steps to secure the Strait.
Regional mediators have been working on a possible ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Qatar submitted a revised proposal to Iran on Saturday (August 1) with an aim to restore shipping movement through the Strait.
Quoting an Iranian diplomat, the report said Tehran is willing to study the proposal, though it is unclear whether Iran’s leadership will approve the terms.
The draft includes revised maritime arrangements for the Strait, which lies between Iran and Oman and handles around 20 per cent of global oil shipments.
The proposal also faces disagreements over Iran’s demand to impose transit fees on ships passing through the waterway, a condition opposed by the United States.
Iranian officials have also presented proposals aimed at reopening the maritime route and easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports, according to the report.
Israeli officials believe Trump prefers a diplomatic agreement with Iran rather than returning to a larger military operation that could bring major economic and security costs for the region, the report said.
The conflict has also become unpopular among a large section of Americans, according to opinion data cited by the newspaper. The issue could create political challenges for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.
Iranian officials are aware of the domestic political pressure facing Trump and could try to use it during negotiations, the report said. An Iranian diplomat warned that the IRGC was considering possible pre-emptive strikes even if Washington did not launch fresh attacks.
Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli military intelligence official, told The Wall Street Journal that Gulf countries have more influence over Trump’s decisions than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“They basically prefer stability over everything else,” he said, adding that Gulf leaders fear direct strikes on Iranian infrastructure could lead to immediate attacks on their own energy facilities.
As diplomatic efforts continue, Gulf governments are seeking a balance between protecting their security interests and avoiding a major conflict that could affect the region’s economies and energy supplies.
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