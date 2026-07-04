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Trump’s Iran strategy in question: Why Gulf allies want answers from Washington

Trump’s Gulf partners are seeking more clarity from Washington as talks continue over Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have taken different positions on how the United States should deal with Tehran.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:02 AM IST
Trump’s Iran strategy in question: Why Gulf allies want answers from Washington
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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