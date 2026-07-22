/Trump’s Iran war bill shock: Pentagon reveals how much US has spent on war so far

US-Iran Conflict: US military operations against Iran have cost an estimated $37.5 billion so far, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was replying to lawmakers. Washington is facing increasing scrutiny over the future direction of the conflict.
He appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee along with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. It was his first appearance before lawmakers since the United States resumed operations against Iran earlier this month.
The total includes expected expenses through September 30, according to Hegseth, who was defending the Pentagon’s request for around $67 billion in additional funding. The latest estimate shows a hike of nearly $8 billion from the previous public estimate.
The hearing came as fighting continued across parts of the Middle East, with Iran and its allies targeting American positions and regional infrastructure, while Washington continued strikes against Iranian military capabilities and facilities associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iranian strikes on power infrastructure have forced Kuwait to ask citizens to reduce electricity consumption as authorities try to manage increasing demand during the peak summer season.
Officials said public efforts to conserve electricity have helped reduce pressure on the national grid, but fears continue over possible disruptions as temperatures rise.
The US military also announced that it had redirected eight commercial vessels and disabled another as part of efforts to enforce its naval blockade against Iran.
“Every operational success in the Middle East begins and ends with service members committed to their missions, including the US blockade against Iran,” the US Central Command said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Iran’s IRGC claimed it had destroyed radar systems at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem airbase and another radar facility at Bubiyan Island. The force said the systems had been taken out of action and added, “The operation to punish the aggressor continues.”
Qatar condemned attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, including a strike on the Kuwaiti tanker Kaifan while it was travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.
Calling the attacks a “flagrant violation” of territorial integrity, Doha said they threatened maritime security, international energy supplies and international law and called for “an immediate and complete halt to all military actions and attacks threatening regional security”.
While fighting continues, diplomatic efforts have not stopped. Pakistan has stepped up its role as a mediator, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urging all sides to show restraint during his meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.
He expressed “deep concern over the recent escalation in the Gulf” and said Pakistan would continue working as an honest mediator to support regional stability.
Momeni thanked Pakistan’s leadership for its mediation efforts and said his visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. The Iranian delegation’s visit came while efforts are underway over a possible 10-day ceasefire proposal.
Experts said diplomacy still has space, but major differences between Washington and Tehran continue to block progress. Negar Mortazavi, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, said Iran wanted the terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be respected before moving ahead.
“I think there is still the door open for diplomacy,” she said, adding that every new military escalation makes returning to negotiations harder.
US President Donald Trump said Washington would soon strike an area where Iran’s nuclear centrifuges were believed to be located.
“Probably pretty soon, and there is not a thing they can do about it,” he said when asked about reports that Iran had moved centrifuges to the Pickaxe Mountain area near Natanz.
He added, “We will be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily.”
He also said Iran is seeking talks because of the pressure created by US military action.
“They want to desperately meet, and until they are ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest,” he said.
However, US intelligence assessments suggest that the confrontation had reached a difficult stage, with neither side achieving a breakthrough. Analysts said Iran had continued operating despite losing senior leaders and military assets, while US officials are still assessing their next steps.
The crisis has also affected regional trade and energy routes. Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India turned back in the Red Sea after warnings from Yemen’s Houthi movement.
The Houthis announced restrictions on Saudi shipping activity and warned companies against loading or unloading cargo at Saudi ports. The move raised concerns over another possible pressure point for international energy supplies.
Iraq’s Erbil International Airport also suspended flights temporarily after attacks targeted the city and its airspace. Airport director Ahmed Hoshyar said flights would resume once security conditions improved.
With military operations continuing and diplomatic channels still active, the next phase of the conflict depends on whether Washington and Tehran can find common ground or continue down the path of further escalation.
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