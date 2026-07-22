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Trump’s Iran war bill shock: Pentagon reveals how much US has spent on war so far

The conflict has widened across the Gulf, affecting energy routes, regional security and diplomatic efforts. Washington and Tehran are facing pressure to find a way out as military actions continue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:24 AM IST
Trump’s Iran war bill shock: Pentagon reveals how much US has spent on war so far
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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