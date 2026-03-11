Trump’s Iran war in total disarray? 10 days, 5 goalposts and a strategy nobody can explain

US-Israel vs Iran War: In the first days of the US military campaign against Iran, President Donald Trump projected absolute certainty. He announced Operation Epic Fury with dramatic promises and a message that sounded like a call to revolution inside Iran itself.

Within days, however, the tone from Washington began to change. Statements from the White House and the Pentagon started moving in different directions. The result is a war narrative that has changed repeatedly in less than two weeks. Even Trump’s strongest supporters are now asking, “What exactly is America trying to achieve in Iran?”

Day 1: A war that began with a call for uprising

When the operation began, Trump described the attack as a direct defence of the United States against an “imminent threat from Iranian regime”. At the same time, he addressed the Iranian public in unusually dramatic terms, suggesting that the strikes could open the door for them to seize power from their own government.

“To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered, don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he said during an address.

The message sounded almost cinematic. It also landed with little visible response inside Iran.

Day 2: The language turns to regime change

By the second day of the war, Trump’s rhetoric turned toward a much more direct confrontation with Iran’s leadership. He began speaking openly about dismantling the regime itself while warning that Tehran’s actions could disrupt global oil supplies.

“I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply. And if Iran does anything to do that, they will get hot at a much, much harder level. I will take out those targets that were easy, and that I mentioned just before, we will take them out so quickly,” he said.

The message suggested that the campaign was aimed at Iran’s top leaders.

Day 3: The Pentagon sends a different message

Just a day later, the message from Washington changed again. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stepped forward and insisted the war was not about changing the regime in Iran.

“It turns out, the regime who chanted ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ was gifted ‘Death from America’ and ‘Death from Israel’. This is not a so-called ‘regime-change war’. But the regime? Sure did change!” he said during a press briefing.

His statements created confusion because they appeared to contradict the president’s earlier language.

Day 4: The White House redefines the mission

Soon after, the White House tried to clarify the administration’s position. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the US military operation targeted military infrastructure rather than political change in Tehran.

“The president’s posture and our military posture have not changed. The president was just simply raising a question that I think many people around the world are asking. If the Iranian regime refuses to give up their nuclear programme or engage in talks, we just took out their nuclear programme on Saturday (February 28) night as you all know. But if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime? That’s a question the president raised last night. But as far as our military posture hasn’t changed,” she said.

Her explanation attempted to separate military action from political objectives, though the language still hinted at internal unrest inside Iran.

Day 6: Trump reopens the regime question

A few days later, Trump returned to the idea of influencing Iran’s leadership. This time he went further, saying he wanted a role in deciding who could lead the country after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

“I want to have a say, at least in who takes over after Khamenei,” he said during an interview.

The statement followed criticism from Khamenei’s son, who had dismissed Trump. The US president responded by doubling down on the question of leadership in Tehran and suggested that any successor should have Washington’s approval.

Day 10: The mission changes again

Ten days into the war, American messaging changed once more. Officials again described the campaign as a military operation aimed at weakening Iran’s defence capabilities rather than trying to change its political system.

The language about regime change faded. The focus returned to damaging Iran’s military infrastructure.

For critics, this constant change in tone suggests uncertainty about the war’s true objective.

Is Washington struggling to define the war?

Observers point to several developments that show the confusion surrounding the US strategy.

First, the central objective is unclear. The United States has talked about nuclear threats, regime change and military targets at different occasions during the war. The administration still has not provided a single consistent answer to the question many Americans are asking, “Why are we fighting this war?

Second, Iran’s leadership shows no sign of fracturing. Trump called Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei a “light weight” and unacceptable, but Tehran responded by elevating him to the position of supreme leader. Large crowds gathered in the capital waving Iranian flags and his portraits, showing a display of unity rather than collapse.

Iranian politicians also began warning Washington. One message directed at the US president carried a blunt tone, telling him to “be careful to not be eliminated”.

Third, Tehran has firmly rejected negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that talks with Washington are not even under consideration.

“…we don’t see any reason to negotiate with the United States because every time we did, they attacked,” he said.

Senior Iranian officials reinforced the message. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, explained that Iran was too busy defending itself to send messages to Washington.

Fourth, Trump’s public messaging now leans heavily on optimism rather than a detailed strategy. Eleven days into the war, the president has repeatedly claimed the United States is ahead of schedule and suggested the war could soon help reduce oil prices for American families.

Officials briefed on the situation, however, say the administration has not outlined a clear plan for what happens after the fighting.

Fifth, criticism inside Washington is growing louder. Senator Elizabeth Warren emerged from a classified briefing and delivered a blunt warning to Americans.

“You are right to be worried that Trump administration has no plan in Iran. This illegal war is based on lies. It was launched without an imminent threat on our nation,” she said.

A battle over the narrative

Even within Trump’s own political circle, the messaging appears uneven. Vice President JD Vance has been largely silent about the war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly working to develop a longer-term strategy.

The most aggressive public defence of the war has come from the Pentagon. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth insists the campaign is succeeding and that Iran’s leadership is scrambling under pressure.

“The mullahs are desperate and scrambling. Like the terrorists cowards they are. They fire missiles from schools and hospitals, deliberately targeting innocents. On day 10 of our Operation Epic Fury, we are winning with an overwhelming and unrelenting focus on our objectives, which are the same as the day I gave my first briefing here on Operation Epic Fury,” he said.

In modern conflicts, wars are fought not only on the battlefield but also in the battle for public perception. If a president begins losing control of that narrative, the political cost can rise.

Right now, the biggest challenge facing the White House may not be Iran’s missiles or military power. It may be the growing question about where this war is actually heading.