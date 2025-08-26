Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Dream: Two Presidencies, One Mission – Did It Inspire His Indo-Pak Ceasefire Claim?

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has never shied away from sharing his wish to get the Nobel Peace Prize. Throughout his first term and the ongoing second term in office, he has often talked about his role in diplomacy. He portrays himself as a deal-maker. He said he brought enemies together.

During the Operation Sindoor, a military offensive launched by India against Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack attack in Jammu Kashmir, the U.S. president claimed responsibility for the ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad. Trump and his supporters pointed to his role in calming tensions in places like the Korean Peninsula. They also highlighted his help in historic Middle East agreements.

Critics remain skeptical. Highlighting ongoing conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas crisis, they say Trump’s claims do not match reality.

What Exactly Is The Nobel Peace Prize? Who Receives It?

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of five prizes started by Alfred Nobel, who invented dynamite. It goes each year to people or groups who work hard to promote peace.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awards it. Winners include those who reduce weapons, promote diplomacy or advance human rights.

The ceremony happens in Oslo, Norway, every 10th December. Since 1901, the prize has gone to 139 winners. That includes 92 men, 19 women and 28 organisations.

Famous winners include Martin Luther King Jr., Malala Yousafzai and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The prize includes a medal, diploma and money. It stands as one of the world’s most respected awards.

The Peace Prize began in 1901 under Nobel’s will. Unlike the other prizes given in Stockholm, this one is presented in Oslo. Nobel wanted it to honour those who work “the most, or the best” for peace between nations.

The prize has been given to individuals, groups and sometimes entire countries. Some years, no prize is given if no suitable candidate appears. Over time, the prize expanded to include human rights and environmental efforts. It is often the most debated Nobel Prize.

Donald Trump has shared his hope to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He says his diplomatic actions during his presidency deserve it. He mentioned talks with North Korea. He said he helped stop fighting between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

What Are Trump’s Achievements That He Says Make Him Eligible?

He points to reduced tension with North Korea. He helped bring the Abraham Accords, leading to peace between Israel and some Arab nations. His administration worked on a ceasefire in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. He got involved in a border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand.

Trump claims he stopped fights between India and Pakistan. He says he solved problems between Egypt and Ethiopia over a dam. His team worked for peace between Serbia and Kosovo.

Some world leaders even nominated Trump for the Peace Prize. However, some question how lasting or genuine these successes are. Some claims lack verification.

Has Any Indian Won The Nobel Peace Prize?

Yes. Mother Teresa won in 1979 for her humanitarian work with the Missionaries of Charity. The Dalai Lama got the prize in 1989 for his nonviolent fight for Tibet’s freedom. But the Dalai Lama, though living in India, is considered a Tibetan citizen.

Kailash Satyarthi won the prize in 2014. He works against child labor and fights for children’s rights. These winners gained recognition for advancing peace and human rights.

Are There Other Awards As Prestigious As The Nobel Peace Prize?

The Nobel Peace Prize is the most famous peace award globally, but it is not alone.

India gives the Gandhi Peace Prize. It honours those who promote change through nonviolence.

The Templeton Prize from the United Kingdom goes to those who help spiritual growth and peace.

The UNESCO gives a peace prize for promoting peace, tolerance and rights. The Right Livelihood Award, called the ‘Alternative Nobel’, celebrates activists working for peace and justice.

South Korea’s Seoul Peace Prize rewards peace and development efforts.

These prizes are respected. None match the Nobel Peace Prize’s worldwide fame, history or impact.