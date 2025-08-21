Trump’s Peace Claims Examined: How Many Conflicts Did He Really Influence?

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a mediator in multiple international conflicts, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Since the beginning of his second term, he has expressed interest in peace talks and emphasised diplomatic interventions and negotiations.

On August 18, Trump stated at the White House, “I have ended six wars. All of these agreements were made without even mentioning the words ‘ceasefire’.”

The following day, he revised the count to seven conflicts.

The Trump administration has highlighted these interventions to bolster arguments for awarding him a Nobel Peace Prize. They released a list of conflicts he reportedly helped de-escalate. Some agreements were short-lived, while the durability of others remains uncertain. Trump repeatedly referred to these events as “ceasefires” on his Truth Social platform.

Israel And Iran

A 12-day conflict began on June 13, following Israeli strikes on Iranian sites. Trump confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him prior to the attacks.

U.S. forces also targeted Iranian nuclear sites, actions that reportedly helped reduce tensions. On June 23, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Officially, Iran will begin a ceasefire. Israel will follow 12 hours later. Within 24 hours, the 12-day war ends.”

Following the ceasefire, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed a “decisive victory” without mentioning the truce.

Meanwhile, Israel cautioned that renewed strikes could occur if new threats emerged.

Pakistan And India

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In May, four days of fighting concluded with Trump announcing that both nations agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”, attributing the resolution to a “long night of U.S.-mediated discussions”.

Pakistan publicly expressed gratitude, even recommending Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. India, however, downplayed U.S. involvement. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that negotiations occurred through established military channels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced in Parliament that no external leader intervened in Operation Sindoor.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of mediating between India and Pakistan, India consistently rejected third-party involvement.

Rwanda And Congo

The longstanding conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo escalated earlier this year when the M23 rebel group seized mineral-rich territories.

In June, both nations signed a peace agreement in Washington aimed at ending decades of hostilities.

Trump stated that the agreement would strengthen trade between the United States and both countries. The accord also referenced a ceasefire between Rwanda and Congo in August 2024.

Nevertheless, accusations of ceasefire violations emerged, and M23 rebels threatened to withdraw from talks.

Thailand And Cambodia

On July 26, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would contact Thailand’s acting prime minister to request a ceasefire. Days later, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” following a brief conflict lasting less than a week.

Trump warned that failure to halt the fighting could impact ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations. Both countries rely heavily on exports to the United States. A deal was signed on August 7 to reduce border tensions.

Armenia And Azerbaijan

Trump’s involvement in facilitating a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8 prompted some leaders to suggest he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize.

Signing a deal at the White House helped both sides move toward peace. Tensions had escalated after Azerbaijan took control of Armenian territory in 2023.

The agreement marked a step toward resolving the nearly 40-year-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Egypt And Ethiopia

Trump did not resolve tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile Dam. The completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has long concerned Egypt regarding water allocation.

On June 29, Egypt’s foreign minister reported stalled negotiations with Ethiopia. Trump expressed hope for a swift resolution, but Ethiopian officials warned that tensions could worsen. No formal agreement has been reached.

Serbia And Kosovo

On June 27, Trump claimed he had prevented hostilities between Serbia and Kosovo, asserting that both countries were on the verge of war.

However, neither country was actively fighting, meaning no war was actually halted. The two nations had previously signed an economic agreement in 2020 during Trump’s first term, but it did not involve active conflict.