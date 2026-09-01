/Trump’s Pentagon turmoil? Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns over Hegseth rift

Washington DC: US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
His departure comes months after reports of friction between him and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. One source cited by CNN said the resignation was not unexpected given the tensions between the two officials.
The White House praised Driscoll's work in the administration, including his role in advancing Trump's defence agenda and assisting with talks between Russia and Ukraine.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said he provided "outstanding leadership" during a period of major military operations.
"Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and more," she said.
CNN reported that Driscoll's exit comes after months of tensions with Hegseth and around six months into the Iran war.
Earlier this year, the secretary of war had removed Army Chief of Staff Gen Randy George and two other generals from their positions. George had worked closely with Driscoll, according to the report.
The changes came as the Trump administration pushed for a different approach to the US military, with greater emphasis on readiness, combat capability and modern technology.
Driscoll, a former Army Ranger and venture capitalist, had backed efforts to improve living conditions for military personnel and modernise Army equipment. He also supported using lessons from Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, particularly their use of commercially available technology in combat.
His tenure also saw private companies pledge more than $25 billion in investments for US Army installations. The commitments covered data centres, critical mineral refineries and dining facilities.
He was confirmed by the US Senate on February 25, 2025, with a 66-28 vote. Trump had nominated him for the Army secretary post, citing his experience as a former soldier, investor and political adviser.
Before entering government, he served in the US Army as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader with the 10th Mountain Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He later graduated from Yale Law School and moved into venture capital and private equity. Driscoll also worked as a senior adviser to JD Vance before joining the Trump administration.
As Army secretary, he was responsible for overseeing the Department of the Army and its large military and civilian workforce. His portfolio included Army readiness, equipment, personnel and modernisation programmes.
His resignation now comes as the Pentagon continues to manage major military operations and changes across its senior leadership. CNN reported that the decision was known to senior officials and came amid tensions that had developed between Driscoll and Hegseth.
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