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Trump’s Pentagon turmoil? Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns over Hegseth rift

Driscoll was a former Army Ranger and venture capitalist who backed equipment upgrades and better living conditions for troops. His tenure also drew over $25 billion in private investment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:29 AM IST
Trump’s Pentagon turmoil? Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns over Hegseth rift
Image Credit: Dan Driscoll on the right. His close ties with Vice President JD Vance has been a notable factor in reports of tension between him and Hegseth.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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