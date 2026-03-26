Trump’s policy slashes 84,000 visas for India, China – Here’s who faced biggest blow?

Washington: Legal immigration to the United States witnessed a sharp decline during the first eight months of 2025, with India and China among the countries most affected. The Donald Trump administration’s stricter visa rules contributed heavily to this decline.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the US State Department issued nearly 250,000 fewer visas from January to August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Official numbers released in early March show an 11 percent drop in total approvals for permanent resident and temporary visas. This decline covers visas for students, workers, family members of US citizens and legal residents, as well as tourists.

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Fewer visas for India and China

India and China experienced the largest reductions in visa numbers, with roughly 84,000 fewer visas issued to citizens from these countries. Most of the drop came from student, worker and family visas, though tourist visas also saw a decline.

International students were the hardest hit. Student visas fell by more than 30 percent in the first eight months of 2025, while exchange visas dropped by nearly 30,000.

Approvals for permanent residency or green cards also decreased, and workers from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq faced reductions in visa issuance.

In 2024, from January to August, approximately 344,000 student visas were issued, but during the same period in 2025, the number dropped to roughly 238,000.

Policy changes, administrative stress

Officials and analysts attribute the decline to a combination of policy changes and administrative factors. The measures include travel bans on 19 countries, temporary halts on student visa interviews, extended social media checks and staff reductions at the State Department.

Many consulates also reported fewer appointments and long waiting periods. “Visa is a privilege, not a right. Unlike the Biden administration, President Trump will not allow large numbers of foreign nationals to enter without proper checks, prioritising the security of American citizens,” said Tommy Pigot, a spokesperson for the State Department.

Experts said that both policy changes and changes in demand contributed to the drop. There is no precise data to separate how much of the decline is due to policy and how much is due to demand. Both clearly put pressure on the number of visas issued.

Potential economic consequences

Critics warn that these restrictions could harm the US economy and its international competitiveness. Experts say immigration is more important to the present and future US economy than almost any other policy. Limiting immigration not only slows today’s labour growth but also reduces future innovation and productivity gains.