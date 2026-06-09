Trump’s public approvals dips, worse ratings than even Biden; Iran war survey lays bare public anger

Washington: A new opinion poll shows declining public approval of US President Donald Trump’s performance at home. According to a Reuters-Ipsos survey, only 35 percent of Americans approve of the way he is discharging his duties, while a majority continue to express dissatisfaction over inflation and the rising cost of living.

The number is close to the 34 percent recorded in April’s survey and nearly matches the lowest level of 33 percent during his first term in office in December 2017. The latest numbers place his approval near the weakest point of his political career.

Inflation and fuel prices dominate public concern

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A major point of dissatisfaction is the handling of inflation. The survey shows that around 70 percent of Americans are unhappy with their president’s approach to rising prices and household costs, while only 22 percent approve of his handling of the issue.

ALSO READ: ‘Fight alone if you escalate’: Trump turns on Netanyahu; will US abandon Israel on Iran war?

Energy prices, particularly petrol and diesel, have become a major issue. The Iran war and its impact on international supply chains have contributed to volatility in fuel markets, weighing on household budgets in the United States.

Although prices have eased slightly in recent weeks due to expectations of reduced tensions, public sentiment is cautious. About 59 percent of respondents believe gas prices are likely to rise again over the next year, while only 17 percent expect any improvement.

Iran conflict adds to economic burden

The ongoing military confrontation involving Iran has also entered the domestic debate in the United States, largely due to its impact on world energy flows. Military developments in the region, including strikes involving the United States and Israel earlier this year, triggered responses from Tehran that disrupted shipping routes and energy supply lines.

Iran’s move to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz, an important passage through which nearly one-fifth of international oil supplies pass, added further weight to international oil markets. The situation has kept energy prices sensitive to every development in the region.

Discontent over inflation

Public dissatisfaction is not limited to energy prices. The survey indicates that 70 percent of Americans are unhappy with Trump’s handling of inflation, while just over a fifth support his approach. Many respondents feel that rising prices at home continue to outpace policy responses.

The issue has become politically sensitive as inflation is one of the most watched indicators for voters, particularly ahead of upcoming mid-term election. Despite campaign promises to bring down costs, the economic picture has yet to stabilise in the eyes of many households.

Comparison with Biden-era numbers

The latest data also looks different when compared with former President Joe Biden’s ratings on similar issues. During his tenure, he recorded around 29 percent approval and 63 percent disapproval on inflation management, showing widespread frustration over rising costs at that time.

ALSO READ: ‘You're crooked, I've had enough. Thank you, darling’: Why Trump walks out heated NBC interview

While slightly higher in approval, Trump’s numbers still show a level of public dissatisfaction that weakens the administration’s economic messaging.

Biden eventually withdrew from the 2024 presidential race after criticism over inflation and economic conditions.

Mixed views on Iran-related strikes

Public opinion is also divided on US military actions in Iran. The survey shows that 36 percent of Americans approve of recent strikes, while 25 percent believe the benefits outweigh the costs. The rest either oppose the actions or are uncertain.

These numbers show a divided public mood as the administration continues to balance foreign policy challenges and domestic economic issues at the same time.